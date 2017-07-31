Gov. Chris Christie’s approval rating among his New Jersey constituents is hovering just above sea level at 15 percent and, given the reception he got at a Cubs-Brewers game Sunday afternoon, the folks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin aren’t too crazy about him either.
The unpopular governor was attending a baseball game at Miller Park stadium in Milwaukee when WISN 12 News reporter Ben Hutchison caught him in an “in your face” moment with Chicago Cubs fan, Brad Joseph.
It began when Joseph saw Christie heading up the stairs about 30 feet away clutches a bowl of nachos. Joseph yelled his name and “told him that he sucked.”
“I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said,” Joseph told Hutchison. No doubt, that caught the governor’s attention because he made an about-face and headed Joseph’s way.
“He turned around back towards me and got in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” Joseph continued. “(He) was yelling at me. First, he told me, ‘Why don’t you have another beer?’ which I thought was a decent come back, and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy.”
That’s when Hutchison, who is related to Joseph, flipped on his video camera. You can see the confrontation in the video below.
As Christie walked away, surrounding fans cheered. On a positive note, the governor didn’t drop a single chip.
Donald Trump was secretly recorded saying he was drawn like a magnet to beautiful women back in 2005. "I just start kissing them," the GOP presidential nominee boasted. "I don't even wait."
The Washington Post published a tape Friday in which Trump mentioned groping and having sex with women, saying that “when you’re a star, they let you do anything … And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything...“Grab ‘em by the p---y.”
Sen. John McCain tweeted, "There are no excuses for Donald Trump’s offensive behavior. Cindy & I will not vote for him."
John Kasich said, "Nothing that has happened in the last 48 hours is surprising to me or many others. Many people were angry and questioned why I would not endorse Donald Trump or attend the Republican Convention."
He went on to say: " I will not vote for a nominee who has behaved in a manner that reflects so poorly on our country."
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, “I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests."
Mitch McConnell stood firm against his party’s nominee, saying in a statement: “These comments are repugnant and unacceptable in any circumstance. As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.”
Mitt Romney probably wasn’t voting for Trump anyway, but tweeted, “Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world.”
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo officially withdrew his endorsement of Trump, saying, "This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning."
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was clear about her withdrawal of support from the Republican presidential candidate, saying Trump has "forfeited the right to be our party's nominee."
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, seen here with former first lady Barbara Bush, issued a statement reiterating her reasons for not supporting Trump in light of his "inappropriate" and "reprehensible" comments. She also said she is "still not voting for Hillary, and still plans to write in someone," according to CNN.
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement, "I certainly won't vote for Hillary Clinton, but I cannot and will not vote for Donald Trump."
Alabama House Rep. Martha Roby has called for Trump to "step aside."
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer also called for Trump to step aside to make room for Mike Pence to take over the Republican presidential ticket.
Powerful Republican senator John Thune of South Dakota, part of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's inner circle, is urging that Trump withdraw. "Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately," CNN quotes him as saying.
