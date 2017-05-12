‘Madden NFL 18’ Reveals Cover Athlete – And a Teaser Trailer (Video)

You’ll know this guy

| May 12, 2017 @ 7:24 AM

Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady will grace the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 18.” That fact probably has Boston-area football fans petrified.

The New England Patriots quarterback addressed the so-called “Madden Curse” directly in a Friday morning statement accompanying a teaser trailer. He also poked fun at the concept in a standalone video, which readers can watch here:

Also Read: Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI Jersey Found in Possession of Credentialed Media Member

“The ‘Madden NFL 18’ cover is a great honor for me,” Brady said in this morning’s media release. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”

The “curse” refers to how an eerie number of “Madden” cover athletes have suffered serious injuries in the season following their EA Sports photoshoot.

Watch a teaser trailer for the game above — it looks like this season’s offering will have a heavy off-the-field component.

Also Read: Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Tells Dr. Phil She Thought His Suicide 'Was a Hoax'

“Madden NFL 18” hits shelves on August 25, 2017.

How 13 Oddball Super Bowl Prop Bets Paid Off, From Lady Gaga to Donald Trump (Photos)

  • super bowl prop bet
  • lady gaga
  • luke bryan
  • Chris Hogan lacrosse
  • Gatorade
  • lady gaga
  • luke bryan
  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
  • houston space center
  • Donald Trump
  • SiriusXM Radio Row - Day 1 luke bryan super bowl national anthem
  • Bill OReilly Donald Trump sexual harassment timeline
  • Matt Ryan
  • brady
1 of 14

No sports drink was poured on the Patriots coach — but other weird wagers fared better, according to betting site Bovada

No sports drink was poured on the Patriots coach -- but other weird wagers fared better, according to betting site Bovada

View In Gallery

Related Content