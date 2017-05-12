‘Madden NFL 18’ Reveals Cover Athlete – And a Teaser Trailer (Video)

Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady will grace the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 18.” That fact probably has Boston-area football fans petrified.

The New England Patriots quarterback addressed the so-called “Madden Curse” directly in a Friday morning statement accompanying a teaser trailer. He also poked fun at the concept in a standalone video, which readers can watch here:

Tom Brady is on the Madden cover and he's really out here testing the gods lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/IAxzm5kWCe — abdul ???? (@Advil) May 12, 2017

“The ‘Madden NFL 18’ cover is a great honor for me,” Brady said in this morning’s media release. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”

The “curse” refers to how an eerie number of “Madden” cover athletes have suffered serious injuries in the season following their EA Sports photoshoot.

Watch a teaser trailer for the game above — it looks like this season’s offering will have a heavy off-the-field component.

“Madden NFL 18” hits shelves on August 25, 2017.