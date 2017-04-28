‘Trollhunters’ Leads Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Winners

The DreamWorks Animation/Netflix series “Trollhunters” was the big winner on Friday night at the 44th Annual Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Awards. It picked up six Emmys, including one for director/co-creator Guillermo del Toro, to nudge out “Days of Our Lives,” “Odd Squad,” “Sesame Street” and “The Bay the Series,” which received five each.

Other multiple winners included “Lost in Oz Extended Adventure,” “SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”

Amazon led all networks with 13 wins, followed by Netflix with 11, CBS and PBS with 9 and NBC with 8.

The ceremony took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Additional categories will be handed out on Sunday night at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The winners:

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series: “The Bay The Series”

Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series: “Sesame Street”

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series: “Give”

Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Animated Program: “The Snowy Day”

Outstanding Children’s Animated Program: “Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure”

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program: “Taking Flight”

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: “Judge Judy”

Outstanding Lifestyle Program: “Flea Market Flip”

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program: “Wonder Women”

Outstanding Special Class Series: “SuperSoul Sunday”

Outstanding Special Class Special: “Out of Iraq”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series: Kristos Andrews, “The Bay the Series”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series: Marybeth Evans, “The Bay the Series”

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series: Nicolas Coster, “The Bay the Series”

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series: Carolyn Hennesy, “The Bay the Series”

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Pre-School Children’s or Family Viewing Program: Isaac Kargten, “Odd Squad”

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program: Kelsey Grammer, “Trollhunters”

Outstanding Culinary Host: Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa”

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children’s or Family Program: Joseph Rosendo, “Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope”

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Talk Show/Morning Program: Cynthia Erivo and the cast of “The Color Purple,” “Today Show”

Outstanding Original Song for a Drama Series: “When Time Was On Our Side,” “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series: “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition: “The Snowy Day”

Outstanding Original Song: “She’s Not Very Nice,” “Disney 7D”

Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program: “Trollhunters”

Outstanding Directing in a Pre-School Animated Program: “Tumble Leaf”

Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News or Morning Program: “The Today Show”

Outstanding Directing in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program: “Sesame Street”

Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program: “Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope”

Outstanding Directing in a Game Show: “The Price Is Right”

Outstanding Directing Special Class: “SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow”

Outstanding Writing, Special Class: Odd Squad

Outstanding Writing in a Childrens, Preschool Childrens or Family Program: Sesame Street

Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program: “Trollhunters”

Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program: “Beat Bugs”

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: Eastwood Wong, “Little Big Awesome”; Khang Le, “Little Big Awesome”; Victor Maldonado, “Trollhunters”; Phil Jacobson, “Pig Goat Banana Cricket”; Kevin Dart, “Mr. Peabody and Sherman”; Mike Chaffe, “Trollhunters”

Outstanding Sound Editing – Preschool Animated Program: “Dinotrux”

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Preschool Animated Program: “Disney Sofia the First”

Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation: “Lost in Oz”

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation: “Lost in Oz”

Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action: “Sesame Street”

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Live Action: “Mind of a Chef”

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing: “The Ellen Degeneres Show”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series: “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing: “Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen”

Outstanding Single Camera Editing: “Eat the World With Emeril Lagasse”

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design: “Mind of a Chef”

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Technical Team: “CBS Sunday Morning”

Outstanding Cinematography: “SuperSoul Sunday – Maggie the Cow”

Outstanding Lighting Direction: “The Talk”

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: “Sesame Street”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special: “Trollhunters”

Outstanding Stunt Coordinating: Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Image: “Black History Month – Timeless Heroes”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Topical: “Good Morning America” – Mini Michael Strahan

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series: “General Hospital”

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling: “Odd Squad”

Outstanding Makeup: “Odd Squad”

Outstanding Hairstyling: “Odd Squad”

Outstanding Special Class Short Format Daytime Program: “SuperSoul Shorts – Maggie the Cow”

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish: “Un Nuevo Dia”

Outstanding Interactive – Original Daytime Content: “Invasion!”

Outstanding Interactive Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series: “Ask the StoryBots – Companion App and StoryBots Classroom”