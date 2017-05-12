Patriots Fans Freak Out Over Tom Brady Becoming Next Victim of Madden Curse

The announcement on Friday morning that Tom Brady will grace the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 18” had NFL fans severely divided.
New England Patriots fans were overcome with crippling fear that the “Madden Curse” would strike their MVP, five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.
While fans for every other team were overcome with joy … that the “Madden Curse” would strike the Patriots’ MVP, five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. It’s funny how that happens in the world of sports!
Before you scoff that superstition over a video game (dubbed the G.O.A.T. edition by EA) cover can’t take down Brady, who is undeniably the best quarterback currently in the league — and many claim the best ever — consider the curse’s history.
Most recently, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was the “Madden 17” cover star — before the football phenomena missed the first two games of the 2016 season with a hamstring injury, was limited in his next two games, and then was officially placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3 and headed for his third back surgery following a hard hit against the Seattle Seahawks Week 10.
In fact, nearly all the players honored with the Madden cover over the years have been hit with injuries, poor seasons or inexplicable reasons for their play declining. The victims have included some of the greatest ever to take to the football field, including Shaun Alexander, Michael Vick, Calvin Johnson, Eddie George, Ray Lewis, Richard Sherman, Odell Beckham Jr., Adrian Peterson, Donovan McNabb and Marshall Faulk.
With Brady heading into his 16th season in the NFL and set to turn 40 in August — making him the oldest player to ever be on the Madden cover — Pats fans are legitimately concerned for his safety, while some believe it is a conspiracy led by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
One person who’s determined to reserve the curse is Gronkowski, who asked his followers who they thought should be this year’s cover athlete should be before the news was announced. “Some say I caught the curse, but what do you think?” he asked in an Instagram video … before Gronk Spiking a “Madden 17” game.
It seems that Brady himself isn’t too worried either. “The ‘Madden NFL 18’ cover is a great honor for me,” he said in a statement. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”
The G.O.A.T then went on to smash a mirror and walk under a ladder in an Instagram post. “It’s all good,” he assured Patriots Nation. “We’ve got this.”
16 Biggest Sports Tear-Jerkers of 2016, From the Chicago Cubs to Muhammad Ali (Photos)
Chicago Cubs fans cried with happiness – and Cleveland Indian fans from broken hearts – when the team broke a 108-year drought and the curse of a smelly goat to win the World Series Game 7 victory that will go down in baseball history. Amid the celebrations, diehard Cubs fan Bill Murray cried, chugged champagne ... and drunkenly interviewed Cubs general manager Theo Epstein in the locker room.
Getty Images
The world appeared to stop to honor "The Greatest" when Muhammad Ali died on June 3 at age 74. President Obama, former President Bill Clinton, Billy Crystal and Bryant Gumbel were among those who paid tribute to the boxing legend in a star-filled funeral held in his home city of Louisville, Kentucky, as thousands of mourners filled the streets.
Getty Images
New England Patriots fans sobbed -- and the rest of the NFL cheered -- when Tom Brady threw in the towel in his fight against the Deflategate suspension. The QB sat out four games ... and then went on to lead his team to the clinch the AFC East for the eighth consecutive year. Who's crying now, Roger Goodell?
Getty Images
The Rams' return to L.A. sparked tears of joy from patience football-starved fans ... until they actually saw them play. Jubilation quickly turned to frustration as first round draft pick Jared Goff spent most of the season sat on the bench and head coach Jeff Fisher was fired after a a devastating 42-14 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Oh well, there's always next season -- or the one after that.
Getty Images
The wasn't a dry eye in the house when legendary announcer Vin Scully called his last L.A. Dodgers game in September. And after 67 years, Scully couldn't hold back the emotion pouring from the press box at Chavez Ravine. “There is no more important broadcaster in the history of baseball than Vin Scully,” filmmaker Ken Burns told TheWrap at the time.
Getty Images
Ryan Lochte prompted tears of shame from the IOC and America as a nation when he confessed to making up a story about being robbed at gunpoint with fellow Olympic swimmers during the Rio Summer Games. The gold medal-winner was banned from the sport for 10 months ... and went on to compete on Season 23 of "Dancing With the Stars."
Getty Images
If tears could be rainbow-colored, then they would epitomize the reaction to "NBA on TNT" reporter Craig Sager's death from leukemia on Dec. 15 at age 65. The beloved sportscaster melted even the coldest of hearts (we're looking at you, Coach Popovich) with his lively courtside banter and bright suits.
Getty Images
Talk about going out on top. Some thought Peyton Manning should have hung his helmet up a few neck surgeries ago -- not the Papa John's pitchman himself. No. 18 returned for one more run, and with a great defense, lead the Denver Broncos to the promised land. Cut the water works.
Bill Simmons' fans have had a rocky few years, and 2016 was no exception. This year, the Sports Guy got himself a new website and even a weekly talk show on HBO. Great, right? Well, Simmons barely writes for The Ringer and his "Any Given Wednesday" was canceled after just four months. Maybe ESPN is hiring?
The knee that shook the world. Colin Kaepernick wasn't even the starting San Francisco 49ers QB when he began one of the most infamous sporting events protests in history. Kaepernick decided early this season he'd no longer stand for the national anthem when played before NFL games. Cut to: a nation (even more) divided.
The Internet didn't shed many tears over Skip Bayless jumping ship from ESPN's "First Take" for the much smaller Fox Sports 1, though surely someone was sad to see the polarizing personality bid Bristol adieu, right? Executives? The Bayless clan? Anyone? Alright, give us a break, it was a big move and indicative of a troubling trend over at the Worldwide Leaders in Sports.
Look, Cleveland, you didn't get the World Series Trophy this year, but you did come away with an NBA Championship. That's a pretty good silver (actually, it's gold) lining. When prodigal son LeBron James made good on his guarantee this June, it wasn't just sweat pouring down people's faces.
Getty Images
While no hearts were broken except Curt Schilling's when the controversial MLB analyst and former World Series pitcher was booted from ESPN's airwaves in April. One thing is for sure though, there were plenty of tears of rage over his offensive racist and anti-transgender tweets that led to his firing.
Getty Images
Kobe Bryant brought Los Angeles to tears by announcing his retirement -- some were of joy, others of sorrow. Bryant is a legend out here, but he also has pretty much set the Lakers back half-a-decade simply by sticking around. Kobe's final game was a tear-jerker for the right reasons, when he poured in 60 points on 50 shot attempts.
Getty Images
This holiday season, raise a glass of half-iced tea and half-lemonade to a legend. Arnold Palmer was so much more than a delicious summer drink, he was the man who most placed professional golf on the map in the U.S. Palmer was handsome, charming and most of all, talented. He will be missed.
After breaking ground for women's basketball and winning eight championships with her University of Tennessee Lady Vols, coach Pat Summitt lost her battle with early onset dementia Alzheimer’s in June at age 64. Both male and female athletes weeped at the loss of a sporting pioneer.
Getty Images
1 of 16
From the deaths of sporting legends to the end of championship droughts, there was plenty for fans to cry about this year
Chicago Cubs fans cried with happiness – and Cleveland Indian fans from broken hearts – when the team broke a 108-year drought and the curse of a smelly goat to win the World Series Game 7 victory that will go down in baseball history. Amid the celebrations, diehard Cubs fan Bill Murray cried, chugged champagne ... and drunkenly interviewed Cubs general manager Theo Epstein in the locker room.