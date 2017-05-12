Patriots Fans Freak Out Over Tom Brady Becoming Next Victim of Madden Curse

The announcement on Friday morning that Tom Brady will grace the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 18” had NFL fans severely divided.

New England Patriots fans were overcome with crippling fear that the “Madden Curse” would strike their MVP, five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

While fans for every other team were overcome with joy … that the “Madden Curse” would strike the Patriots’ MVP, five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. It’s funny how that happens in the world of sports!

Before you scoff that superstition over a video game (dubbed the G.O.A.T. edition by EA) cover can’t take down Brady, who is undeniably the best quarterback currently in the league — and many claim the best ever — consider the curse’s history.

Most recently, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was the “Madden 17” cover star — before the football phenomena missed the first two games of the 2016 season with a hamstring injury, was limited in his next two games, and then was officially placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3 and headed for his third back surgery following a hard hit against the Seattle Seahawks Week 10.

In fact, nearly all the players honored with the Madden cover over the years have been hit with injuries, poor seasons or inexplicable reasons for their play declining. The victims have included some of the greatest ever to take to the football field, including Shaun Alexander, Michael Vick, Calvin Johnson, Eddie George, Ray Lewis, Richard Sherman, Odell Beckham Jr., Adrian Peterson, Donovan McNabb and Marshall Faulk.

With Brady heading into his 16th season in the NFL and set to turn 40 in August — making him the oldest player to ever be on the Madden cover — Pats fans are legitimately concerned for his safety, while some believe it is a conspiracy led by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Tom Brady‘s next two years will determine weather or not the Madden Curse is real. #MaddenCurse #RIPBrady,” one Twitter user wisely predicated.

“Roger Goodell going to drastic measures to stop Tom Brady, it seems,” another Pats said.

But of course, anyone having to face the reigning Super Bowl champions this season was jubilant. “Watch as Tom Brady destroys the Madden Curse. Being a Jets fan is fun,” one New Yorker tweeted.

“I’m just glad Tom Brady is on the Madden cover so the Broncos are a wrap to win it #MaddenCurse,” added a Denver fan.

One person who’s determined to reserve the curse is Gronkowski, who asked his followers who they thought should be this year’s cover athlete should be before the news was announced. “Some say I caught the curse, but what do you think?” he asked in an Instagram video … before Gronk Spiking a “Madden 17” game.

It’s time for this year’s @EAMaddenNFL #Madden18 Cover Athlete to be named. Who ya think it is?? A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on May 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

It seems that Brady himself isn’t too worried either. “The ‘Madden NFL 18’ cover is a great honor for me,” he said in a statement. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”

The G.O.A.T then went on to smash a mirror and walk under a ladder in an Instagram post. “It’s all good,” he assured Patriots Nation. “We’ve got this.”

“Madden NFL 18” hits shelves on August 25, 2017. Watch the first promo video above and read more pro and anti-Patriots tweets below.