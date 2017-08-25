We don’t know if or when Colin Kaepernick is getting signed this season, but there is an NFL team owner who said he would “absolutely” sign the former 49ers quarterback–upon recommendation.
Jacksonville Jaguars sportscaster Mike Dempsey tweeted details of a conversation with team owner Shad Khan on Thursday, in which the owner said he’d sign Kaepernick if his “football people” recommended it.
Dempsey also said that Khan is open to “anything his football people suggested to make the Jaguars better,” but that “it seems clear that the football people in the organization don’t feel like adding CK makes them better, at least for now.”
Khan did say in the conversation that “while he would not have done what CK did, he respected his right as an American to express himself.”
Just saw Jags owner Shad Khan. Asked him if his football people recommended signing Kaepernick, would he be OK w/ it. Answer: "Absolutely."
Kaepernick made waves last season when he knelt during the National Anthem to protest social injustice in the U.S., and has inspired protests this season. As recently as Wednesday, people gathered outside NFL headquarters in New York in support of Kaepernick, and some are encouraging fans to boycott watching games. And, even though the player remains unsigned, merchandise with Kaepernick’s name is among official NFL merchandise Top 50 list and his protest jersey was donated to the Smithsonian.
Kaepernick previously led the 49ers to the Superbowl, has six playoff games under his belt and last season threw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, but remains a free agent after bowing out of his San Francisco contract earlier this year.
In this year’s preseason, other players have already mimicked Kaepernick’s protest from last year. The Seattle Seahawks’ Michael Bennett knelt during the National Anthem in the Hawks’ pre-season games, and several Cleveland Browns players knelt during the Anthem preceding their Monday night game against the New York Giants, including tight end Seth DeValve, who is the first white player to kneel.
'A Conflict-Free Life'?: OJ Simpson's Journey From Football Star to Prisoner to Free Man (Photos)
Thanks to Nevada's parole board, OJ Simpson will be a free man in October.
From USC football star to playing in the NFL, from appearing in a Hertz commercial to starring in "The Naked Gun," and from being a murder suspect to getting acquitted, TheWrap takes a look at O.J. Simpson's bizarre life.
Orenthal James Simpson was born on July 9, 1947 in San Francisco, California.
Simpson played for his high school's football team, the Galileo Lions. He then enrolled at City College of San Francisco in 1965 and played football both ways as a running back and defensive back.
Many colleges sought after Simpson as a transfer student, but he chose USC, where he played running back for head coach John McKay in 1967 and 1968.
"O.J. Made in America"
In 1967 at the age of 19, Simpson married Marguerite L. Whitley, and the couple had three children. One of the kids drowned in the family's swimming pool one month before her second birthday.
In 1967, Simpson was a junior at USC and in that year's Victory Bell rivalry game against UCLA, USC was down by six points in the fourth quarter. Simpson's 64-yard touchdown tied the score, and the extra point provided a 21-20 lead -- the play is now regarded as one of the greatest football games of the 20th century.
"O.J. Made in America"
As a senior, he rushed for 1,709 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning him the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award.
"O.J. Made in America"
In 1969, Simpson was drafted by the AFL's Buffalo Bills, but he demanded what was then known as the largest contract in professional sports history: $650,000 over five years. Bills' owner Ralph Wilson refused, to which Simpson threatened to become a professional actor -- in the end, Wilson agreed.
In 1973, Simpson became the first player to break the 2,000 yard rushing mark during the last game of the season against the New York Jets. That year, he won the NFL MVP Award.
CBS
Simpson had the best game of his career in 1976 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for a then-record of 273 yards on 29 attempts and scored two touchdowns.
NFL Films
In 1977, Simpson met Nicole Brown. He was still married to Whitley but began dating Brown, and Simpson and Whitley divorced in March 1979.
In 1977, Simpson starred in his first commercial for Hertz, in which he ran through airports looking for the quickest way to rent a car. He would remain their spokesperson till the beginning of his murder trial.
Before the 1978 season, Simpson was traded to his hometown San Francisco 49ers, where he played for two seasons. He retired from football in 1979.
YouTube
Even before retiring from the NFL, Simpson had parts in motion pictures like "The Klansman," "The Cassandra Crossing," "Back to the Beach" and "The Naked Gun" trilogy. In 1979, he started his own film production company titled Orenthal Productions. Besides his acting, he was a commentator for "Monday Night Football" and "The NFL on NBC."
YouTube
Brown and Simpson were married in 1985. They had two children and the marriage lasted seven years before Brown filed for divorce in 1992 citing irreconcilable differences. A year later, they tried to reconcile.
In 1988, Simpson played Det. Nordberg in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" alongside Leslie Nielsen. He reprised the role two more times.
In 1994, Brown and Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown's home in Brentwood. Simpson became a person of interest in the murder and after he failed to turn himself in, he became involved in a low-speed car chase in a white Ford Bronco SUV. TV stations interrupted coverage of the 1994 NBA finals to broadcast live. It became one of the most widely publicized events in American history.
What became known as the Trial of the Century concluded on Oct. 3, 1995, when Simpson was found "not guilty" for the two murders. The crime remains unsolved.
Following his acquittal, Goldman's family filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson. A civil jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Brown. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.
In 2006, Simpson starred in his own improv, hidden-camera TV prank show titled "Juiced." It aired as a one-time special on PPV TV and was later released on DVD.
In Demand
Simpson was involved in legal troubles after this, but in 2008, the former football star was sentenced to nine to 33 years for armed robbery and kidnapping following a scheme to break into a room at the Palace Station hotel in Las Vegas to steal sports memorabilia.
In 2012, a Nevada judge agreed to "reopen the armed robbery and kidnapping case against O.J. Simpson to determine if the former football star was so badly represented by his lawyers that he should be freed from prison and get another trial."
Getty Images
In 2013, Simpson was granted parole on some of the armed robbery convictions in 2013, but still had to serve at least four more years due to assault with a deadly weapon charges and other weapon-related charges.
Getty Images
After Simpson promised not to violate parole and said he had led a "a conflict-free" life, the Nevada parole board granted parole Thursday to Simpson, now 70. He will go free in October, and was warned not to violate strict terms of his release.
Getty Images
