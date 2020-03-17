11 Leprechauns in Movies and TV for St. Patrick’s Day, From ‘Finian’s Rainbow’ to ‘South Park’ (Photos)

If you need a leprechaun fix for your St. Patrick’s Day coronavirus quarantine, these movies and TV shows will do the trick

| March 17, 2020 @ 1:40 AM
leprechaun bewitched
"Bewitched" - The Leprechaun (1966)
leprechaun in space
"Leprechaun" series of slasher movies
leprechaun twighlight zone
"Twilight Zone" - The Leprechaun Artist (1986)
leprechaun finian's rainbow
"Finian's Rainbow" (1968)
leprechaun luck of the irish
"The Luck of the Irish" (1948)
leprechaun luck of the irish 2001
"The Luck of the Irish" (2001)
leprechaun south park
"South Park" - Imaginationland (2007)
leprechaun the simpsons
"The Simpsons" - many episodes
Leprechaun's Revenge red clover
"Red Clover"/"Leprechaun's Revenge" (2012)
leprechaun getting lucky
"Getting Lucky" (1990)
leprechaun darby o'gill
"Darby O'Gill and the Little People" (1959)

