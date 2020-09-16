2020 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards aired Wednesday night and with it the biggest names in country music were honored by their peers. Five winners shared the honor of being the evening’s big honorees — Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Tenille Townes, each of whom won two awards.

Combs took home Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his “What You See Is What You Get.” Rhett meanwhile tied with Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year and also took home Video of the Year for “Remember You Young.” Morris won Female Artist of the Year and also shared Musical Event of the Year on Miranda Lambert’s track “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Townes also shared that Musical Event of the Year prize while nabbing New Female Artist of the Year, while the group Old Dominion won for Group of the Year and Song of the year for the ironically titled “One Man Band.”

Read on for the complete list of major award winners from tonight’s Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood: WINNER (TIED)

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris: WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs: WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay: WINNER

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion: WINNER

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Townes: WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Riley Green: WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs: WINNER

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton: WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion: WINNER

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett: WINNER

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Hillary Lindsey: WINNER

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King: WINNER