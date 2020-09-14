2020’s Primetime Emmy Award Winners, by Show and Network

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out in six separate ceremonies, beginning on Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing until the main primetime broadcast on Sept. 20.

The awards will be presented in virtual ceremonies, which will be live-streamed on emmys.com (Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17), aired live on FXX (Sept. 19) and broadcast on ABC (Sept. 20).

At the end of each ceremony, TheWrap will update this list to reflect the total number of Emmys won by each program and network or platform.

2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1: Reality and Non-Fiction

The list currently includes the winners from the Sept. 14 Creative Arts Emmys show, which was devoted to nonfiction, documentary and reality categories.

PROGRAMS

3 wins

“Apollo 11”

2 wins

“Cheer”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

1 win

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“The Cave”

“National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds”

“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye”

“Seven Worlds, One Planet”

“Why We Hate”

NETWORKS/PLATFORMS

5 wins

Netflix

3 wins

CNN

National Geographic

2 wins

VH1

1 win

A&E

BBC America

Discovery Channel

HBO

