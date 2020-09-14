2020’s Primetime Emmy Award Winners, by Show and Network

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out in six separate ceremonies, beginning on Sept. 14, 2020, and continuing until the main primetime broadcast on Sept. 20.
The awards will be presented in virtual ceremonies, which will be live-streamed on
emmys.com (Sept. 14, 15, 16 and 17), aired live on FXX (Sept. 19) and broadcast on ABC (Sept. 20).
At the end of each ceremony, TheWrap will update this list to reflect the total number of Emmys won by each program and network or platform.
Also Read: 2020 Creative Arts Emmys Winners List, Night 1: Reality and Non-Fiction
The list currently includes the winners from the Sept. 14 Creative Arts Emmys show, which was devoted to nonfiction, documentary and reality categories.
PROGRAMS
3 wins
“Apollo 11” 2 wins
“Cheer”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
1 win
“American Factory”
“The Apollo”
“The Cave”
“National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds”
“Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”
“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”
“Life Below Zero”
“Queer Eye”
“Seven Worlds, One Planet”
“Why We Hate”
Also Read: Nicole Byer to Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony
NETWORKS/PLATFORMS
5 wins
Netflix
3 wins
CNN
National Geographic 2 wins
VH1
1 win
A&E
BBC America
Discovery Channel
HBO
2020 Emmy Nominee Portraits, From Issa Rae to Jeremy Strong (Exclusive Photos)
Meet some of 2020's Emmy nominees
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Photographed by Steven Rodriguez
Actor Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Actress Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer Robin Thede, "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer Prentice Penny, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)