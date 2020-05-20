22 Wildest ‘Masked Singer’ Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

Fox
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" comes to a close Wednesday with a finale that will see the three remaining contestants duke it out for the Golden Mask trophy. And while we don't yet know which celebrities are competing in the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel costumes, we do know that it's gonna be hard for their secret identities to top some of the wildest reveals we've seen over the whacky, smash-hit singing competition's first three installments. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 22 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Fox
Contestant: Terry Bradshaw Costume: Deer Season: 1
Oh deer, we never saw this coming.
Fox
Contestant: Tori Spelling Costume: Unicorn Season: 1
A spellbinding competitor.
Fox
Contestant: Ricki Lake Costume: Raven Season: 1
We were heartbroken to find out we'd see this contest nevermore on the show -- but the elimination left our hearts pounding.
Fox
Contestant: Joey Fatone Costume: Rabbit Season: 1
Every-bunny was happy to see this former boy bander.
Fox
Contestant: La Toya Jackson Costume: Alien Season: 1
Truly an out-of-this-world unveiling.
Fox
Contestant: Donny Osmond Costume: Peacock Season: 1
Birds of a feather flocked together on the first "Masked Singer" finale, with Donny Osmund being among the iconic singers revealed.
Fox
Contestant: Gladys Knight Costume: Bee Season: 1
It stung when we didn't guess this one.
Fox
Contestant: T-Pain Costume: Monster Season: 1
The winner of "The Masked Singer's" debut season was our furry friend who kept the monstrous secret of his identity until the very end.
Fox
Contestant: Seal Costume: Leopard Season: 2
The only thing crazier than Seal's reveal was the fact he didn't pick a seal costume.
Fox
Contestant: Patti LaBelle Costume: Flower Season: 2
Pattie freakin' LaBelle. That's it.
Fox
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after this year's Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
Fox
Contestant: Dionne Warwick Costume: Mouse Season: 3
This Grammy winner blew everyone away while busting out those powerful pipes under a meek and dainty costume.
Fox
Contestant: Rob Gronkowski Costume: White Tiger Season: 3
Watching Gronk take off his big cat mask had us roaring with delight.
Fox
Contestant: Bella Thorne Costume: Swan Season: 3
The celeb under the Swan mask turned out to be no ugly duckling.
Fox
Contestant: Jordyn Woods Costume: Kangaroo Season: 3
We were hopping -- er, hoping it was her!