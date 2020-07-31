3 ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Executive Producers Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former Employees

Three executive producers at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were accused of sexual misconduct by former employees in a story published by BuzzFeed News late Thursday.

In the article, multiple former “Ellen” employees accused head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman, executive producer Ed Glavin, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman of incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct.

The article was published hours after Ellen DeGeneres sent an internal memo apologizing to her staff and “Ellen” distributor Warner Bros. TV said they were conducting an investigation into accusations of toxic work culture and racism at the show, which was launched following comments made by several former and one current employee in an earlier BuzzFeed News.

“I started at the Ellen Show as a PA more than 17 years ago and have devoted my career to work my way to the position I now hold. While my job as head writer is to come up with jokes — and, during that process, we can occasionally push the envelope — I’m horrified that some of my attempts at humor may have caused offense,” Leman said in a statement to BuzzFeed after the story was published. “I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect. In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I’ve never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published.”

Norman issued his own statement to BuzzFeed, saying he “100% categorically denying these allegations.”

“I have never had a single complaint against me in my career. I have never ‘groomed’ anyone,” he said. “I have never done anything to harm another staff member. Ever. The person I believe you are referring to has ulterior motives for bringing down the show and has been acting with malice towards the show.”

Warner Bros., which is conducting an ongoing internal investigation following the previous accusations made against the show by former employees to BuzzFeed News, declined TheWrap’s request to comment on the allegations posed against Glavin, Leman and Norman in Thursday’s article.

Representatives for DeGeneres and Leman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, and initial attempts to reach Glavin and Norman were unsuccessful.

More to come…