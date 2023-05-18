We've Got Hollywood Covered
30 of the Biggest Directors at Cannes – Pedro Almodóvar, Martin Scorsese and More (Exclusive Photos)

TheWrap’s photo tribute to the men and women setting this year’s festival alight

| May 18, 2023 @ 8:14 PM
Photographed by Iglesias Mas in Madrid for El Deseo

 

PEDRO ALMODÓVAR, “Strange Way of Life”

Photographed by Matt Mahurin in Los Angeles

MARTIN SCORSESE, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photographed by James Stopforth in London

 

STEVE McQUEEN, “Occupied City”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

CÉDRIC KAHN, “The Goldman Case”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

IRIS KALTENBÄCK, “Le Ravissement”

Photographed by Aliyar Rasti in Tehran

 

ALI ASGARI, “Terrestrial Verses”

Photographed by Onur Çoban in Istanbul

 

ALIREZA KHATAMI, “Terrestrial Verses”

Photographed by Guerin Blask in New York City

 

TODD HAYNES, “May December”

Photographed by Óscar Fernández Orengo in Paris

 

FELIPE GÁLVEZ, “The Settlers”

Photographed by Billy Boyd Cape in London

 

MOLLY MANNING WALKER, “How to Have Sex”

Photographed by Francisco Hartley in Lisbon

 

JOÃO MILLER GUERRA & FILIPA REIS, “Légua”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

DELPHINE DELOGET, “All to Play For”

Self-portrait photographed in Brooklyn, New York

 

JEAN-STÉPHANE SAUVAIRE, “Black Flies”

Photographed by Azza Hourani in Amman, Jordan

AMJAD AL RASHEED, “Inshallah a Boy”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Ghent, Belgium

 

BALOJI, “Omen”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

JEHNNY BETH & IRIS CHASSAIGNE, “Stranger”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

TRAN ANH HUNG, “The Pot au Feu”

Photographed by Roger Do Minh in Chinchón, Spain

 

WES ANDERSON, “Asteroid City”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte, Brussels, Belgium

 

CLAUDE SCHMITZ, “The Other Laurens”

Photographed with Michel Pépin by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

JUSTINE TRIET, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Photographed by Stephanie Diani in New York City

 

JOANNA ARNOW, “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed”

Photographed by Liang Yu in Beijing

 

ANTHONY CHEN, “The Breaking Ice”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

RAMATA-TOULAYE SY, “Banel & Adama”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

STÉPHAN CASTANG, “Vincent Must Die”

Photographed by Deborah Coleman in Emeryville, California

 

PETER SOHN, “Elemental”

Photographed by James Gourley in Sydney

 

WARWICK THORNTON, “The New Boy”

Photographed by Marcell Rév in Los Angeles

 

SAM LEVINSON, “The Idol”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

WANG BING, “Youth and Man in Black”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris

 

ANN SIROT & RAPHAËL BALBONI, “The (Ex)perience of Love”

Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Berlin

 

WIM WENDERS, “Perfect Days” and “Anselm”