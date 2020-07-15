ABC has released the first look at Clare Crawley’s new cast of potential suitors ahead of her upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Photos of 42 men — you heard that right — were posted on the show’s official Facebook page Tuesday night.

That’s 12 more men than the last Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, had at the start of her season.

But ABC also noted in the caption of the Facebook post that these men “may” be on this season. So it’s possible that not all of them will end up meeting Crawley on night one.

According to noted “Bachelor” spoiler Reality Steve, the show may have cast extra suitors in case some of them test positive for COVID-19.

“I’m hearing this season they have way more guys flown out there than will eventually end up on the show, and that’s to have other guys ready to go if any test positive for COVID upon arrival,” he said in an episode of his podcast, written up on his website here. “But in typical Bachelor fashion, it’s not like they’re telling any of the ‘extra’ guys they flew out that they’re basically just a standby person.”

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on whether extra men were cast in case others test positive, or how many suitors will actually end up meeting Crawley on night one.

This is the second casting announcement made for Crawley’s season. The first was back in March, before production had to be shut down due to the coronavirus. Originally, there were 32 men announced on her cast. But since then, 15 of them have been swapped out for newer suitors — something host Chris Harrison foreshadowed in an interview with TheWrap from that month.

Of the 42 new suitors, 17 are from the original cast and 25 are new. One of the men who will no longer be appearing on Crawley’s season is the previously cast Matt James, who was instead chosen to be the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.

The cast is notably more diverse than in seasons past, falling in line with the franchise’s pledge to improve its diversity following criticisms from Bachelor Nation and former cast members including Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

They are also older on the whole than her original cast, of which the youngest competing for 38-year-old Crawley was 23. Now, the suitors ages range from 25 to 40, with the majority of men being in their 30s.

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for Crawley’s season.

Take a look at the 42 potential suitors via this link or below:

We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette! Leave a ???? for who would get your first impression rose. Posted by The Bachelorette on Wednesday, July 15, 2020