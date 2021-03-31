Happy April Fool's Day. We hope you don't fall for any tricks -- and that you don't take any real headline to be fake. Here are some examples of April 1 headlines that turned out to be completely real.
Van Halen was one of the biggest rock bands on the planet in 1985, so it's not a surprise that lead singer David Lee Roth announcing his exit from the band, on April 1, would be considered to be a joke by most fans. But exit he did, to be replaced by Sammy Hagar, who took the band to even greater success.
On April 1, 2004, Google announced an invitation-only beta version of a new e-mail service, called GMail. With tongue-in-cheek press release in tow, the idea seemed like a fantasy, especially the 1GB space Gmail offered -- at a time when the most popular free email hosts like Hotmail and Yahoo were offering 2MB and 4MB, respectively.
One of the biggest piece of fanboy news was almost written off as an April Fools' joke in 2010, when the now defunct IESB revealed that Joss Whedon was Marvel's top choice to direct "The Avengers." After two weeks of speculation, Marvel officially confirmed Whedon was the one.
In a real life superhero moment that seems too good to be true -- especially on April 1, 2015 -- UFC fighter Matt Hamill saved a baby in a runaway car. The baby's mother had fallen unconscious due to alcohol, causing her to weave erratically into oncoming traffic. Hamill drove after it, stopped it and then punched through the car windows in order to rescue the baby.
