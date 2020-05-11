‘9-1-1': Athena Is Furious With Michael Until She Finds Out His Brain Scan Results Are In (Exclusive Video)

“9-1-1” fans can rest easy knowing that Athena will be coming home from the hospital at the top of tonight’s Season 3 finale. Of course once she gets there, the mess she finds could send her right back.
In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Monday’s episode, which you can view above, Athena (Angela Bassett) texts Hen (Aisha Hinds) to find out if they can use her place for May’s (Corinne Massiah) graduation party. Hen wonders why, and Bobby (Peter Krause) very much undersells the destruction he and Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) brought upon the fireplace last week by saying they’re doing a little redecorating.
Meanwhile, Athena is screaming at Michael next to the rubble, “I’m in the hospital for four days and you two lose your damn mind.”
Michael tries to explain to his ex-wife he was just trying to make Bobby feel better while she was recovering.
“What about making me feel better? I’m the one with the broken arm and 50 people coming for a party in two weeks,” Athena says.
Athena demands that Michael fix this mess in time for May’s party, since Hen can’t fit all their guests at her place. That’s when May tries to put things in perspective by reminding everyone her father will be getting his bran scan results in the morning .
“Michael, your results are in?” Athena says. “You want me to come with you?”
No, no, he’s just gonna talk to the doctor and then we’ll see what comes next. “Good news. That’s what’s next,” Athena says. Fingers crossed.
Here’s the description for tonight’s Season 3 finale, titled “What’s Next?” which will include the return of “9-1-1” alum Connie Britton: The 118 rush to save lives in the aftermath of a massive train derailment.
The “9-1-1” Season 3 finale airs tonight, Monday, at 8/7c on Fox. Check back with TheWrap after the episode for our post-mortem interview with showrunner Tim Minear.
