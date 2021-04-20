911

Fox

Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Returns Propel Fox to First Place

by | April 20, 2021 @ 9:00 AM

Viewers wanted the Ryan Murphy dramas much more than “America’s Most Wanted”

Fox returned “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” last night, and boy were they a sight for sore (TV network executive) eyes.

Last Monday, Fox tied Telemundo for fifth place in ratings. Last night, Fox won primetime outright. Yes, it was a pretty big upgrade from the season finale of the pretty low-rated “America’s Most Wanted” revival to the regular Monday double whammy of the original “9-1-1” and its hit spinoff.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

