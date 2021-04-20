Viewers wanted the Ryan Murphy dramas much more than “America’s Most Wanted”

Last Monday , Fox tied Telemundo for fifth place in ratings. Last night, Fox won primetime outright. Yes, it was a pretty big upgrade from the season finale of the pretty low-rated “America’s Most Wanted” revival to the regular Monday double whammy of the original “9-1-1” and its hit spinoff.

Fox returned “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” last night, and boy were they a sight for sore (TV network executive) eyes.

NBC finished second on Monday, thanks to “The Voice.”

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the first post-hiatus episode of “9-1-1” landed a 1.0/7 and 5.9 million total viewers. At 9, spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” drew a 0.8/5 and 5.4 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7/5 and in total viewers with 5 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9/5 and 6.2 million total viewers. “Debris” at 10 settled for a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers, dragging the broadcast network’s primetime averages down.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.2 million, ABC was fourth with 4.1 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 earned a 0.7/4 and 5 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.5/3 and 4.7 million total viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 10, “Bull” had a 0.4/3 and 4.6 million total viewers.

For ABC, “American Idol” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6/4 and 4.1 million total viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.5/3 and 4 million total viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in total viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 555,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 683,000 total viewers. At 9, “Black Lightning” got a 0.1/1 and 426,000 total viewers.