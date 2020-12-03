ABC News Hit With Layoffs as Part of Disney Cuts

ABC News has laid off a percentage of staff in the low single digits on Thursday as part of ongoing cuts across the Walt Disney Company, a source familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

“Unfortunately, as we position ABC News for the future, we’ve made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce in a few areas,” ABC News President James Goldston said in a memo to staff. “As hard as this moment is for our colleagues, it is necessary as we adapt to changes in our business and how the company is organized by consolidating some functions and moving people into roles essential to our growth in the long term.”

An ABC News spokesperson declined to comment on the number of staffers laid off.

Earlier on Thursday, TheWrap reported that Disney was shuttering Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country as part of ongoing restructuring across the company. The 36 affected full- and part-time employees were notified Thursday and will all be laid off in February.

“The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels,” a company statement said. “Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.”

Last month, Disney also announced it was planning to lay off 32,000 employees — the majority from its theme parks division — in the first half of 2021.