David Muir George Stephanopoulos

Getty Images

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)

by and | March 2, 2021 @ 3:44 PM

James Goldston left suddenly in January and gave no specific reason for doing so

Tension between ABC News morning anchor George Stephanopoulos and evening star David Muir over the anchor title led to the sudden exit of ABC News chief James Goldston in January, TheWrap has learned.

Goldston announced his exit suddenly on Jan. 28 after 17 years at the network, giving no reason for the departure and telling his staff, “After a great deal of reflection over the last few months, I’m ready for a new adventure.”

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

