40 Actors Made Unrecognizable in Prosthetic Makeup: From Jared Leto to Colin Farrell (Photos)

Is that ...? I mean, it looks like ...? But, I don't know ...
Sometimes when you're watching a movie, you just can't quite figure out who the actor is because of a great prosthetics job. Here's a look at 40 times an actor was unrecognizable because of the great work of the makeup department.
Lon Chaney Sr. as The Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera" (1925)
Boris Karloff as The Monster in "Frankenstein" (1931)
Charles Laughton as Quasimodo in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1939)
James Arness as The Thing in "The Thing From Another World" (1951)
John Hurt as John Merrick in "The Elephant Man" (1980)
Louis Gosset Jr. as Drac in "Enemy Mine" (1985)
Tim Curry as The Lord of Darkness in "Legend" (1985)
John Matuszak as Sloth in "The Goonies" (1985)
Eric Stoltz as Rocky Dennis in "Mask" (1985)
Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle in "The Fly" (1986)
Eddie Murphy as Saul in "Coming to America" (1988)
Al Pacino as Big Boy Caprice in "Dick Tracy" (1990)
Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in "The Witches" (1990)
John Leguizamo as Spawn in "Spawn" (1997)
Jim Carrey as The Grinch in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)
Willem Dafoe as Max Schreck in "Shadow of the Vampire" (2000)
Gary Oldman as Mason Verger in "Hannibal" (2001)
Helena Bonham Carter as Ari in "Planet of the Apes" (2001)
Warwick Davis as Griphook in the "Harry Potter" movies (2001-11)
Nick Stahl as Roark Junior in "Sin City" (2005)
Julian McMahon as Victor Von Doom in "Fantastic Four" (2005)
Doug Jones as Pale Man in "Pan's Labyrinth" (2006)
Benicio Del Toro as Lawrence Talbot in "The Wolfman" (2010)
Christopher Eccleston as Malekith in "Thor" (2011)
Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)
Alexis Denisof as The Other in "The Avengers" (2012)
Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive in "The Avengers" (2012)
Famke Janssen as Muriel in "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" (2013)
Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2014)
Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse in "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)
Idris Elba as Krall in "Star Trek: Beyond" (2016)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc in "Suicide Squad" (2016)
Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby in "Bright" (2017)
Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in "It" (2017)
Chris Sullivan as Taserface in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)
Tilda Swinton as Dr. Jozef Klemperer in "Suspiria" (2018)
David Harbour as Hellboy in "Hellboy" (2019)
Getty/Marvel
Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in "Captain Marvel" (2019)
Getty/MGM
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci" (2021