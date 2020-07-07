What do porn stars do when their lives in the adult film industry end? That's the question at the heart of documentary filmmaker Bryce Wagoner's film "After Porn Ends," its sequel, "After Porn Ends 2," and its new follow-up, "After Porn Ends 3." The film looks at the tragedies and successes of people who left an industry that famously uses up young talent. Some have no regrets about their years in the industry. For others, a career in the adult industry has proven to be a conduit to certain despair.
Here are their stories, as told to TheWrap by Wagoner.
Johnnie Keyes
He wasn't the first black adult performer, but he was the first black porn star. Coming from poverty, he enlisted in the Army and became a champion boxer, then used the G.I. Bill to get a drama degree and star in musicals. After a chance casting in the iconic 1972 adult film "Behind the Green Door," he found himself on the shores of Cannes and a cultural icon. Eventually retiring to raise his family, Johnnie is now an accomplished jazz singer and runs a youth outreach basketball camp with his son in Seattle.
Lisa Ann
Starting as a stripper in Pennsylvania, Lisa used porn to further her dancing career and was a well-known performer for 15 years before the opportunity of a lifetime: appearing in a parody of Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin that catapulted her to porn superstardom. She parlayed her media appearances into hosting her own fantasy sports radio show on Sirius XM.
Ginger Lynn
Her "girl next door" look made her the face of XXX films in the 80s and early 90s. Starting in bikini contests and taking the advice of famed photographer Suze Randall, she played the adult business by her rules, commanded the largest salary in porn, and got out exactly when she wanted to. After studying acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, she earned roles in "Wing Commander," "American Pie: Band Camp," "The Devil's Rejects," and "31." She has become as much an icon in the Comic-Con world as she is in the adult industry.
Janine Lindemulder
A one-time softball star with college scholarship offers, Janine found her way into adult through a modeling ad. Her porn career led to a wildly success career as an exotic dancer. She retired to marry and have a daughter with Orange County Choppers star Jesse James -- but after a brutal custody battle, she went to prison for owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes. After getting out, she moved to the Oregon Coast to get her life back on track.
Tabitha Stevens
One scene kicked off an entire 20-year career for the former Vegas dancer, who holds the record for most porn star appearances on "Howard Stern." She also became a regular on "Doctor 90210." She and her husband run a fine-art photography gallery in Utah.
Brittany Andrews
She knew that she wanted to do porn to further her own business interests, and made her own line of videos and distributed them herself. After getting some mainstream cred by posing in Playboy Magazine, she learned to be a DJ and now plays all over the world, booked by the DJ agency Skam Artists.
Darren James
James began his path to XXX films as a Navy veteran from the streets of Detroit. He tried to join the LAPD but was waitlisted due to budget cuts. Not knowing where his next job was coming from, he tried porn and became a prolific performer. But after taking a big contract in Brazil, he wound up infected with HIV. He is now a public speaker who advocates for those living with the disease.
Chasey Lain
Lain began as a dancer and became one of the highest-paid performers in XXX. But after struggling with the changing economics and structure of the adult business, she turned to working as an escort at the world-famous Bunny Ranch. She's now saving money to go back to school and start her life over.
Georgina Spelvin
She began as a Broadway dancer and actress. When the work dried up, she got a job on an adult film as a caterer -- and then starred in the director's next film, 1973's "The Devil in Miss Jones." which would go on to be one of the most successful XXX movies of all time and would come to be considered an adult classic. She eventually took an office job and retired with her pension (and love of her life) 20 years later in Hollywood.
"After Porn Ends 2" delves deeper into social stigma, race, misogyny, and the reality of decreasing opportunities for former adult film stars. It's available for pre-order on Amazon and iTunes, and will be released on VOD as well on March 28th. It is directed and produced by Bryce Wagoner ("After Porn Ends," "Parrot Heads"), and produced by Michael Weiss, Andy Weiss, Billy Sorrentino, and Michael Tipps, with Cara Kidwell serving as co-producer.