Kathryn Hahn Doesn’t Understand How 47-Second ‘WandaVision’ Bop ‘Agatha All Along’ Topped iTunes Chart (Video)

(Warning: Spoilers ahead through Episode 8 of “WandaVision.”)

“WandaVision” Kathryn Hahn says she isn’t on social media, so she’s missed out on the recent obsession surrounding the show’s 47-second song “Agatha All Along,” which she herself sang. But news of the track’s popularity eventually made it to Hahn, when the bop hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

“Don’t understand it,” Hahn who plays villain Agatha Harkness on the Disney+ Marvel series, told Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s “Late Night.” “I know, it’s amazing. It’s so crazy. Seth, what’s happening?”

Hahn added: “I was also like, ‘What?’ Like, I don’t have social media, so the whole thing was filtered down through like all this — I was like, are you kidding me? So funny. Meanwhile, outside scooping dog crap, scooping cat crap. The whole thing is so bonkers right now.”

While, again, “totally bonkers,” Hahn says the song’s success is “a testament to the Lopezes who just wrote that crazy, awesome, delicious 47-second [song].”

“I mean, the whole thing is bonkers,” the comedian repeated.

Speaking of bonkers, Hahn’s kids thought she was a little cuckoo while rehearsing her witchy Agatha Harkness moves at home in preparation for taking on the already iconic role for “WandaVision.”

“When I was practicing my moves for this particular show, I mean, my children came in and saw me practicing, and it was as if they had seen me just get out of the shower,” Hahn, who was at first believed by viewers to be playing a suburban housewife named Agnes before she turned out to have been Agatha all along, told Meyers. “They were like, ‘Oh, my God! Mom!’ Like, I was practicing my witch moves and they were so embarrassed. I’m just so glad that now they’re suspiciously a little bit nicer to me that I know it’s been landing a little cooler than I thought.”

Watch Hahn’s interview with Meyers above.

The finale of “WandaVision” drops Friday on Disney+