Now that “Tiny Beautiful Things” is streaming on Hulu, the Kathryn Hahn hive can look forward to seeing the actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again in the upcoming TV show “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

The new Disney+ series is a spin-off of Marvel Studios’ first TV show, “WandaVision.” That series starred Elizabeth Olsen and told more of Wanda’s backstory as she wove together a complex web of magic in the fake town of Westview, New Jersey to cope with her intense grief of losing Vision (Paul Bettany). Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was introduced in Westview as Agnes, Wanda’s friendly neighbor, but by the end of the season, we discovered Agnes was actually a powerful witch who wanted Wanda to attain her full power potential (it was Agatha all along).

For fans of Kathryn Hahn, the MCU and more, here is everything we know about “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”:

The cast includes returning favorites and newcomers

Several cast members have been confirmed in certain roles for the show, both disclosed and undisclosed.

Hahn will return to lead the show as Agnes turned into the powerful witch Agatha, who disguised herself to get up close and study Wanda’s complicated magical hex. Upon her unmasking, we were graced with the earworm of a song, “Agatha All Along.”

Returning cast alongside Hahn includes Debra Jo Rupp (“That ‘70s Show,” “That ‘90s Show”) as Sharon Davis, Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor, David Payton as John Collins, David Lengel as Harold Proctor, Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon, Amost Glick as Dennis, Brian Brightman as Sheriff Miller and Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness. Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia and Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili have also boarded the project.

MCU newcomers to make their debut in the spinoff include Joe Locke (“Heartstopper”), Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation” and “The White Lotus”), and Patti LuPone.

Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza play witches

LuPone recently spilled some details as to her role and that of Aubrey Plaza’s on “The View”. LuPone will star as Lilia Calderu, a witch who maintains the Book of Cagliostro. She has yet to be introduced to the MCU, but she eventually becomes an ally to Doctor Strange in the comics, and she is also related to Karl Mordo, who was last seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“We are a coven of witches, and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the familiar — if anybody knows ‘Heartstopper’ — is Joe Locke,” she explained. “And Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and myself. And I play Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch, whose power is divination, and whose trial is tarot.”

MCU familiars are people responsible “attending to or obeying witches, vampires, or other magical beings.”

Filming began in 2023

Production got underway in January of 2023.

The show will launch in late 2023 or 2024

Originally set for debut in the winter of 2023, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” will be released either in late 2023 or sometime in 2024. LuPone stated she believed the show would come out in 2024, but Marvel Studios has yet to set a firm date.

We’ll get nine episodes of witchy goodness

The series will consist of nine episodes, and the whole thing is created by Jac Schaffer who created “WandaVision.” Schaffer also directs multiple episodes herself.