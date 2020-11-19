‘AHS’ Season 10 Adds Contortionist With Grotesque Skills – Watch His Audition Here (Video)

Ryan Murphy still won’t tell us the title for “American Horror Story” Season 10 — but he thinks you should now be able to guess it based on the casting announcement he made Wednesday.

“Congrats to @SpencerNovich who is joining the cast of this season’s American Horror Story,” the “AHS” creator tweeted, along with a video featuring Spencer Novich’s special skills. “This is the audition that got him the job. Guess the title yet? #AHS10 …”

In the video below, you’ll see Novich, an actor and contortionist, transform his body for the camera using some powerfully grotesque moves. He says one line: “I’m going to kill you.”

Yikes.

OK, so we still don’t actually have any idea what the title for “AHS” Season 10 could be after watching this video, which is the latest piece of the puzzle Murphy has offered us.

Last week, the FX anthology’s mastermind revealed a biting new poster for “American Horror Story” Season 10, which featured a mouth with fire-engine red lips and very sharp teeth opening wide to get the message “AHS 10 FX” tattooed on its tongue. If you look closely at Murphy’s Instagram post, you’ll see Provincetown, Massachusetts is the location given for where it was uploaded.

Now teeth like that immediately make us think of vampires, however, based on previous clues Murphy has given, it seems that “AHS” Season 10 will have some kind of beach theme to it and the producer previously told TheWrap his idea for the season was “weather-dependent.” So it stands to reason these teeth could belong to a mermaid (not the Disney kind) or a siren.

Filming on “AHS” Season 10 began in October, following FX’s announcement earlier this year that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline.

Franchise newcomer Macaulay Culkin is set to star in the new installment alongside Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with an upcoming episodic anthology spinoff, “American Horror Stories,” ordered to series at FX on Hulu.

See Novich’s audition for “AHS” Season 10 below.