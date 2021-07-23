GOP Alabama Gov Kay Ivey Suggests ‘Blaming the Unvaccinated Folks’ for COVID Surge

Alabama Governor Key Ivey said Thursday, “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” as COVID-19 goes on.

Asked by a reporter what can be done to get more people vaccinated, the Republican — whose state only has 33.9% of people fully vaccinated — responded, “I don’t know. You tell me. Folks supposed to have common sense, but it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

The reporter pushed, asking if it’s her responsibility to try to get the situation under control.

“I’ve done all I know how to do,” she replied.

In May, Ivey signed a bill that prohibited businesses from mandating vaccines among people seeking services. Ivey trended on Twitter Friday morning as some users pointed that out.

