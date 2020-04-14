Alex Trebek’s Memoir Gets July Release Date

Alex Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” comes out July 21.
Simon & Schuster confirmed the release Tuesday, giving the forthcoming book a landing page on the publisher’s site, which announces, “For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life.”
In the book, according to the publisher, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host writes about how the outpouring of love and support after his 2019 announcement of a cancer diagnosis changed his mind: “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.”
The book will feature anecdotes along with Trebek’s own musings, which will provide insight into the life and thoughts of the man who has appeared in American homes five nights a week since 1984.
Trebek gave a heart-wrenching one-year status update on his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in early March, opening up about the “massive attacks of depression” that made him “wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”
“I’d be lying if I said the journey has been an easy one,” Trebek said in a video posted to the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account. “There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain,” he said.
