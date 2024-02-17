Following the shocking death of democracy activist and Vladimir Putin critic Alexi Navalny, the director of the Oscar-winning documentary about his life had a stark assessment of his legacy.

“We have to realize that Democracy is fragile,” Daniel Roher told Anderson Cooper on Friday. “We need to participate and be active citizens and heed the call that Navalny delivers at the end of the movie: Don’t be inactive.”

According to Russian authorities, Navalny died Friday of unknown causes at age 47 at penal colony in the arctic where he was serving a 19-year prison sentence after being convicted on politically motivated charged of embezzlement and contempt of court. Reflecting on that, Roher told Anderson Cooper he was “sad to be here, but I’m happy that I get to talk a little bit about Alexei.”

“Here was a man who was charismatic. He was funny. He was a terrific father. He loved to debate. He loved to talk about politics. He and I became fast friends,” he continued, adding that although they didn’t have the same native language, “I think our common language was through humor. He was very quick to make fun of me, and I’d give it right back to him. And I think that that jovial relationship really comes through in the movie. And that’s the man who I’m thinking about and mourning today.”

Asked about the legacy of his film, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2023, Roher said it’s “different now.”

“I used to tell people that this movie is, believe it or not, a comedy. He’s such a funny, charismatic guy. It’s not funny anymore. I think now, when people watch this film, they need to be reminded of the fragility of democracy. Of course, Navalny’s great mission was to bring democracy to Russia,” he said.

“But, all over the world, there are contexts where the rise of authoritarianism is sweeping through all kinds of countries. And I think we have to realize that democracy is fragile. And, certainly, here, in this country, where there are political factions who seem to embrace authoritarianism, we need to participate and be active citizens and heed the call that Navalny delivers at the end of the movie: Don’t be inactive.”

Underscoring the uncertain circumstances of Navalny’s death is the fact that he had previously survived an assassination attempt in 2020, when he was poisoned by FSB agents, likely acting on orders of Vladmir Putin. He was arrested and imprisoned after returning to Russia in 2021.