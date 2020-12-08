Alfred Molina to Return as Doctor Octopus in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Otto Octavius, the villainous Doctor Octopus, in Tom Holland’s upcoming “Spider-Man 3,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Molina last appeared as Doctor Octopus in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” from director Sam Raimi. The film is considered one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Molina’s involvement in the upcoming film was first reported last month by fansite GWW, after Molina was spotted on the set.

This is perhaps the biggest sign that “Spider-Man 3,” currently starring Holland as the wall-crawler, will be a huge “Spider-Verse” movie that brings back previous Spider-Man actors and villains. Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man villain Electro in “Spider-Man 3;” the actor played the character in the 2014 “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which starred Andrew Garfield before the character was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The question now remains will Andrew Garfield and especially Tobey Maguire reprise their roles as the Spider-Men from their previous films? Reps for both actors, along with Marvel Studios, and Sony didn’t respond to numerous requests for comment.

Sony has dated the third film for Dec. 17, 2021 . Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and last year’s “Far From Home,” is also directing the newest film.

The most recent Spider-Man film, “Far From Home,” brought back another popular character from a previous iteration of the franchise, having J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original trilogy of films with Tobey Maguire.

Other franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, will likewise return for the sequel. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the third film in the franchise.