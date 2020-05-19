Alison Roman’s NY Times Column ‘on Temporary Leave’ After Comments About Chrissy Teigan and Marie Kondo

Two weeks after making comments about Chrissy Tiegan and Marie Kondo that sparked widespread criticism, the New York Times has suspended chef and food writer Alison Roman’s biweekly column.

The Times said in a statement to Daily Beast that Roman’s column is “on temporary leave,” though it did not offer any reason, nor did it say how long the “leave” will last. Known for her bestselling books “Dining In” and “Nothing Fancy,” Roman has written her column for the NYT food section since 2018.

In an interview with The New Consumer published May 7, Roman said Tiegen “had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

About Kondo, she said in part, “when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… That’s the thing — you don’t need a ton of equipment in your kitchen to make great food. ‘For the low, low price of $19.99, please to buy my cutting board!’ Like, no. Find the stuff that you love and buy it. Support businesses and makers. It feels greedy. Unless something just simply didn’t exist that I wish existed, but that would make an inventor, which I’m not.”

She was heavily criticized for the remarks, particularly “please to buy my cutting board,” which critics said appeared to be a racist joke about Asian accents. A editor’s not later defended Roman, and said that remark was not said in a way that suggested she was making a joke about Asian people. She was also criticized for her harsh comments about the two women and her much more reserved comments in the same interview about Gywneth Paltrow

Teigen also responded in a lengthy statement of her own that she was hurt by Roman’s comments.

Roman later apologized for what she said were “stupid, crass, and insensitive” comments in a statement posted to social media. “I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant,” she said in part. “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense.”

Tiegen later said she accepted Roman’s apology. Kondo has not publicly commented.