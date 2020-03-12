All the TV Productions Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of TV series are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted series grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

See below. We are updating this list as new information comes in.

“The Morning Show”

The Apple TV+ dramas said Thursday that it would take a two-week hiatus from filming its second season as a precaution — no crew members have yet tested positive for the virus.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” Michael Ellenberg, CEO of studio MediaRes, said in a statement.

“Riverdale”

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19,” “Riverdale” studio Warner Bros. Television said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.”

“The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority,” the statement continues. “We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”

“Survivor”

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of ‘Survivor’ have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji,” CBS said in a statement. “Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

“The Amazing Race”

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson said.



“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” continued the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

“Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney+ has shut down production for its upcoming Marvel Studios series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was filming in Prague, over concerns of the spreading coronavirus, an individual with knowledge of the production tells TheWrap.

The Disney+ series had been filming in Atlanta, where Marvel Studios has filmed the majority of its movies, but then moved production to the Czech Republic capital city. Everyone has been told to return to Atlanta.

“The Bachelorette”

Season 16 of “The Bachelorette,” featuring “Bachelor” alum Clare Crawley, is set to being filming this week. Host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that the show will remain stateside this season as a coronavirus precaution, skipping the traditional late-season jaunt overseas.

“We’re going to stay obviously around the United States, and closer to home when we go on set. There are massive amounts of hand-washing stations. We are having a part of a trailer where we will have a doctor. You can be checked out. So, there’s a ton of precautions being taken,” Harrison said, adding that the production will also avoid major cities with large concentrations of people.

NBA 2019-20 Season

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement. “The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

The statement continued, “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

All Universal Television shows that hadn’t yet started production (“Russian Doll,” “Little America,” “Rutherford Falls”)

All Universal Television series that have yet to enter production, like “Russian Doll,” “Little America” and “Rutherford Falls” have delayed production, a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.

At this time this story first published, Universal Television shows and pilots already in production are continuing that production. That could change.

Live Audiences

Nearly every major talk show on both coasts has opted to forgo live audiences at show tapings going forward, including late-night entries “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Desus & Mero” and “Lights Out With David Spade.”

“Saturday Night Live” and the Los Angeles-based “Conan” are on hiatus for the next few weeks, with producers waiting to make a final decision. “Real Time With Bill Maher,” which also shoots in L.A. has also not yet canceled its live audiences.

In daytime, “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “The Talk,” “The View,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Good Morning America” and “Today,” as well as game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy,” have all made a similar move. Sitcom tapings weren’t exempt either, with Pop TV’s “One Day at a Time” also choosing to go audience-less as of Tuesday.