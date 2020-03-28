‘Altered Carbon’ on Netflix Explained: What the Heck Are ‘Meths’?

(Note: This post contains light spoilers for season 1 of “Altered Carbon” on Netflix. We’re just doing a quick refresher on the weird terminology of the series, so you don’t have to worry about having season 2 spoiled.)
While “Altered Carbon” on Netflix might seem like an overly complicated show sometimes, it really isn’t. It just seems that way because this fictional sci-fi universe has a ton of its own lingo that you generally have to absorb through context. And while, yeah, you may not have much else to do during your coronavirus quarantine other than watch TV and think real hard about what you’re watching, I don’t think any of us really wants to think too hard about anything right now. So we’re gonna help you out a little bit by explaining the basics, like this whole “Meths” thing they keep talking ahout.
The primary concept that informs the show’s world, and thus the esoteric sci-fi concept that is mentioned most often, is the “Stack,” a small computer inserted into people’s brains when they turn one year old, on which a person’s consciousness is installed like software. The result is that even if your body is killed, as long as your Stack is undamaged it can be inserted into a new body, allowing you to go on living, at least in theory. In “Altered Carbon,” switching into a new body, or “sleeve,” is pretty common, and doing so extends people’s lifespans considerably.
Not everyone can afford to live forever, however. They might change bodies now and again, but bodies are expensive, and there’s another big risk: Apparently, changing sleeves too many times damages your consciousness (basically driving you permanently insane). In “Altered Carbon,” the most long-lived people are the ones who have the insane wealth necessary to get around these complications.
The term that gets tossed around for these people is “meth,” and the word gets used quite a bit in “Altered Carbon,” but what exactly it means can be tough to pick up from context. “Meth” is actually short for “Methuselah.” In the Hebrew Bible, Methuselah was the longest-lived man of all time. He appears briefly in the Book of Genesis as part of the genealogy connecting Adam to Noah. His deeds aren’t chronicled, but he’s listed as the grandfather of Noah, and the Bible says he lived to be 969 years old. And thus, according to the Bible, is the oldest person who ever lived.
So in season 1 the meth we get to know the best is Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), the guy that series protagonist Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) works for. Bancroft is so insanely rich that he can do two things most people can’t. First, he can create backups of his consciousness and have them stored on a secure satellite, in case he’s killed. For most people, if their Stack is destroyed, that’s the end of the line, but a meth can pay the insane cost of a backup that would allow them to, theoretically, live beyond the destruction of their Stack.
Next, Bancroft has a supply of clones of his own original body, kept in cold storage. While switching sleeves degrades the consciousness in your Stack over time because your mind has trouble acclimating to the unnatural state of being placed into new bodies over and over, replacing a Stack into your own clone gets around this issue. There’s no shock to your consciousness, so you don’t go insane from the constant body swapping.
As a result, Bancroft is one of the oldest people ever. He’s been around for hundreds of years. He remembers the uprising that Takeshi was part of some 250 years before the main action of the show, in fact — but Takeshi was in storage, while Bancroft has been alive and consciousness all that time.
The term “meth,” then, is a direct reference to rich people who are incredibly old and have lived unnaturally long lives. They’re the only people who can afford the technological equivalent of immortality in “Altered Carbon,” or at least the closest thing to it. Their riches make them the envy of everyone, which might also be why meths tend to live above the clouds, away from the lower, dirtier existence of the less fortunate.
In season 2, Meths are again at the center of events, with the plot involving the founders of Takeshi’s home planet, Harlan’s World. The founders, who are all still alive, are textbook Meths, and thus the term gets thrown around a lot. But hey, now that you’ve read this little refresher, you’re all set.
Top 25 Best Netflix Original Series, Ranked From Great to Phenomenal (Photos)
There is a ridiculous number of original series available on Netflix right now — so many it's almost impossible to keep up with them. Even Netflix seems to have a tough time making sure its viewers know about its shows. We dug into the annals of Netflix series and plucked out the very best ones for your enjoyment. Here they are in order of great to phenomenal.
Netflix
25. "Lost in Space"
Netflix's take on the 1960s TV show about a family marooned on a weird alien planet, with only each other, their pilot, a robot, and a self-serving doctor for company is a lot of fun. A (mostly) more realistic take than the original, the show manages to capture an interesting family dynamic while still tapping into over-the-top sci-fi ideas.
Netfli
24. "Dark"
"Dark" concerns a small German town where children have disappeared -- just like 30 years ago. The story starts out as a fascinating, character-driven drama, but quickly starts to pick up speed with some paranormal, science fiction-y elements. There's a lot more to the mystery than first meets the eye in "Dark," and the show does a great job of weaving it over the course of its first season.
Netflix
23. "Peaky Blinders"
Cillian Murphy and Sam Neill facing off from opposite sides of the law in post-World War I Britain is enough to make “Peaky Blinders” worth a watch. But its great casting and rock music-amplified tone make it a period crime drama that’s unpredictable in a completely violent way.
Netflix
22. “The Crown”
It’s not easy being queen. “The Crown” digs into the personal stories of the British royal family as Queen Elizabeth II is crowned. Elizabeth is constantly pulled between family squabbles, politics, personal responsibility and her duties, and there’s plenty of drama to go around.
Netflix
21. “BoJack Horseman”
It takes a bit to hit its stride, but once it does, “BoJack Horseman” joins the top tier of animation geared at adults. The goofy comedy combines solid writing and a cynical look at Hollywood with a darker look at issues like depression.
Netflix
20. “The Fall”
The gritty British thriller starring Gillian Anderson of “The X-Files” fame is split between two perspectives: Anderson’s Detective Gibson and the serial killer she’s hunting. Anderson is consistently great as the no-nonsense Gibson, who hunts the killer while fighting off controversy among the police and the press.
Netflix
19. “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”
This adaptation of the children’s book series of the same name manages a hilariously melancholy tone. Neil Patrick Harris slays the role of the ridiculously evil Count Olaf, and the rest of the show is full of great performances from a series of stars.
Netflix
18. "Santa Clarita Diet"
There's a lot to love about "Santa Clarita Diet" and it's fun take on the undead. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in particular are hilariously square suburbanites. The way they take to murdering people for the newly zombified Barrymore to eat, in order to preserve their family, is weirdly heartwarming and constantly funny.
Netflix
17. “Travelers”
“Travelers” goes gritty with its time travel, imagining agents from the future who have to take over the bodies of people in the past in order to stop the end of the world. The best stuff here is the personal drama as the characters battle their own guilt at the harm they sometimes have to do for the greater good.
Netflix
16. "Dear White People"
Adapting the movie of the same name into a series, "Dear White People" digs into race and racism in an Ivy League school. The series is poignant and smart, as well as hilarious all the way through as it finds smart, funny ways to tackle tough topics.
Netflix
15. “Marvel’s Daredevil”
The first of Netflix’s original shows featuring Marvel superheroes was a surprisingly dark and intense take. With awesome action and strong stories, “Daredevil” gave Marvel fans a more subdued, believable kind of superhero story in its two seasons.
Netflix
14. "American Vandal"
"American Vandal" turns true crime documentary into a comedy, digging into the mystery of who was responsible for spray painting faculty cars at a high school. The show is simultaneously a send-up of super-serious crime docs, and an enthralling and effective mystery all on its own.
Netflix
13. “Making a Murderer”
The deep-dive documentary into the investigation of the murder of Teresa Halbach stretches on for 10 episodes, but it’s never boring. Instead, it presents a look into the investigation and conviction of Steven Avery that has sent many viewers digging into the case looking for the truth themselves.
Netflix
12. “Marvel’s Luke Cage”
Netflix’s superhero offerings do a stellar job of expanding Marvel stories into perspectives fans might not be used to seeing. “Luke Cage” takes viewers to Harlem, and it’s just as conscious of the implications of following a black man who’s immune to being shot as it is of how cool it would be to have bullet-proof skin.
Netflix
11. “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”
The second partnership of Netflix and Marvel pits the super-strong but flawed Jessica Jones against a mind-controlling man she can’t convince anyone exists. “Jessica Jones” is more drama than action, and watching her try to out-maneuver the manipulative Purple Man is often more exciting than flying superhero fists.
Netflix
10. “Narcos”
The saga of Pablo Escobar's rise to power and the DEA agents tasked with stopping him is a powerhouse of strong acting. There's no shortage of crime story violence and mystery in the lengthy drug war Escobar wages, which now covers two seasons.
Netflix
9. "Mindhunter"
Director David Fincher hits two competing feelings all the way through "Mindhunter." As FBI agents Ford and Tench create a new kind of profiling in the 1970s by interviewing serial killers, the show oscillates between being morbidly fascinating and increasingly dread-inducing. Either way, it's hard to turn away from this crime story.
Netflix
8. “Stranger Things”
Netflix’s “Stranger Things” perfectly channels a 1980s movie aesthetic and tells a compelling monster-slash-government conspiracy story. It’s also that certain sort of kid-driven Steven Spielberg or Stephen King kind of story that there just aren’t enough of in the 21st Century. Season 2 is coming this Halloween.
Netflix
7. "The Punisher"
Netflix's Marvel shows have been hit and miss, but the violent, brooding, semi-noir mystery it spins in "The Punisher" is the best of the bunch so far. A lack of superpowers makes protagonist Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) easy to relate to, but it's the rest of the extremely strong cast that makes the show so engrossing.
Netflix
6. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
This Tina Fey-co-created comedy starts with a strange premise — Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) has escaped a bunker after being kidnapped by a doomsday evangelist for years. But Kemper’s relentlessly upbeat attitude and the supporting zany cast make “Unbreakable” something of a weirdo answer to “30 Rock.” You’ll need to rewatch it to catch all of the hidden jokes.
Netflix
5. "The Keepers"
A true crime documentary series that looks to explore the decades-old murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik in Baltimore. Netflix's excellent doc spirals into a much deeper and more chilling story that delves into sexual abuse in a Catholic high school, and the murder that might have happened to cover it up.
Netflix
4. "Ozark"
When a money launderer has to convince the drug cartel he works for not to kill him, he has to cart his whole family from Chicago to Missouri in Netflix's crime drama. Imagine "Breaking Bad," but with less chemistry and the entire family involved in trying desperately to keep from getting caught, satisfy the bad guys and stay together.
Netflix
3. “House of Cards”
Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is backstabbing his way to greater power in the halls of Washington D.C. It's occasionally ridiculous, but great performances by Spacey, Robin Wright, and many more make Underwood's machinations hard to guess and harder to stop watching.
Netflix
2. “Orange is the New Black”
The longer “OITNB” goes on, the better it gets, as it delves into the diverse perspectives of its women’s prison population. It’s an examination of the justice system, of people trying to make the best of a bad situation, and of friendship and survival. It’s also consistently hilarious and sports a phenomenal cast.
Netflix
1. “Master of None”
Aziz Ansari brings a rare brand of comedy that's instantly relatable. Whether it's about navigating life at 30 or the experience of growing up in America as the child of immigrants, "Master of None" has a unique, extremely funny perspective. The second season is even better with the first, mixing hilarious and very real moments.
Netflix
1 of 26
These are the Netflix Original Series you should prioritize binge-watching immediately
There is a ridiculous number of original series available on Netflix right now — so many it's almost impossible to keep up with them. Even Netflix seems to have a tough time making sure its viewers know about its shows. We dug into the annals of Netflix series and plucked out the very best ones for your enjoyment. Here they are in order of great to phenomenal.