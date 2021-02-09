Amanda Seyfried to Receive Montecito Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried will be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with the 2021 Montecito Award, which recognizes an actor’s career achievements and is named for one of the beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara.

Seyfried was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for her work in “Mank,” and she joins honorees at this year’s festival including Sacha Baron Cohen, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Maria Bakalova and more.

“Amanda gives one of the best performances of 2020 in ‘Mank’ and makes us do a double take about her whole career. This is a defining moment for her, and a rediscovery for us.” SBIFF’s executive director Roger Durling said in a statement.

Other past recipients for the Montecito Award have included Lupita Nyong’o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Bill Condon and Naomi Watts.

Seyfried will be honored as part of the 36th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival on April 9, and the festival runs from March 31 through April 10.

Seyfried will next star in Netflix’s “Things Heard and Seen” directed by Shari Springer and Robert Pulcini, a horror thriller based off Elizabeth Brundage’s novel “All Things Cease to Appear.” She will also star in Amy Koppelman’s indie, “A Mouthful of Air” alongside Paul Giamatti and Amy Irving.