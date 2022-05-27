Amber Heard Lawyer Interrupted in Court by an Actual Amber Alert

Amber Heard attorney Ben Rottenborn was just getting his closing argument warmed up Friday when a strange sound went up in the Virginia courtroom – a chorus of phones that were signaling, of all things, an Amber Alert.

Rottenborn briefly paused when the beeping started, and the judge quickly weighed in: “I think we’re getting an Amber Alert, some people forgot to turn off their phones.”

Indeed they did, as several phones could be heard making the solid alarm tone. After a brief awkward moment, Rottenborn continued – then kept going as the tones fired up one more time.

After that, it seems the offending parties had all powered down.

Lawyers for both Depp and Heard gave closing statements on Friday, the conclusion of the six-week civil trial. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming her 2018 Washington Post op-ed defamed him; Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.

The jury was expected to get the case Friday ahead of the long weekend.