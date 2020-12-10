‘Amber Ruffin Show’ Gets 10 More Episodes From Peacock

Peacock has ordered 10 more episodes of its Amber Ruffin late-night series “The Amber Ruffin Show,” the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service said Thursday.

Ruffin’s series — which debuted Sept. 25, following the Sept. 18 launch of Larry Wilmore’s limited-run Peacock late-night series “Wilmore” — is currently streaming its first batch of nine episodes on the ad-supported platform. Two more installments are left to roll out this year: one dropping tomorrow, Dec. 11, and one next Friday, Dec. 18.

New episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show” will debut in the new year, dropping every Friday beginning Jan. 8, 2021.

You can watch Ruffin, a staple on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” announce the additional episode order via the video above.

“We are thrilled to get the chance to bring you more episodes, because each episode is a new opportunity to have another margarita,” Ruffin said.

Per Peacock, Ruffin’s series “showcases Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.”

“The Amber Ruffin Show” writers’ room includes head writer Jenny Hagel (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”), as well as writers Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Good Place”), Shantira Jackson (“Busy Tonight”), Dewayne Perkins (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Ruffin. Tarik Davis (“Page One”) serves as the announcer for the series.

Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Representatives for Peacock did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on if “Wilmore” will be receiving an additional episode order, even though it was promoted from the start as a limited series.

Peacock, which offers originals like the “Saved by the Bell” reboot and library content like “30 Rock,” is available in two tiers: one for free and one with two different levels of fees ($4.99 a month for an ad-supported option or $9.99 a month to have no ads).