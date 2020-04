AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan’s pay dipped to $20.2 million in 2019, which is down just under 2% from what he made in 2018, the company revealed via a regulatory filing Wednesday.

The overseer of AMC, Sundance TV, IFC, BBC America, WE TV and all the rest made $20.6 million in 2018, which was down 31% from the prior year’s $29.6 million haul.

More to come…