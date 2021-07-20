‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Pauses Production After Positive COVID Test

Production on the 10th season of “American Horror Story” has been shut down after a positive COVID test, according to reports.

The individual who tested positive was a member of the FX anthology’s cast, meaning others will also be required to isolate in compliance with COVID safety protocols, according to Variety. The pause is expected to last through the end of the week.

Representatives for FX and “American Horror Story” did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The interruption on “AHS” follows in the footsteps of shutdowns on other major productions in the last week as the pandemic continues around the world. Netflix’s adaptation of the “Matilda” musical and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot were also forced to pause as cases continue to surge in the U.K., while the second season of “Bridgerton” was hit twice last week.

On Monday, Hollywood unions and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers announced a new agreement on revised safety protocols which, among other things, will allow productions to mandate vaccines for cast and crew moving forward.