Ryan Murphy Teases ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Theme With Haunting New Poster (Photo)

Ryan Murphy has released the first poster for Season 10 of “American Horror Story” and we truly don’t know what to make of it — other than it’s clearly teasing a haunting new seaside theme.

In the photo, which the “AHS” mastermind posted to Instagram Tuesday, we see a pair of grimy hands resting on the banks of some nasty looking beach we definitely wouldn’t want to visit.

Murphy captioned the photo: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore…”

Also Read: Ryan Murphy Reveals 'AHS' Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates Return

Ryan, what does that mean?!? OK, so we have no idea what the actual theme of “AHS” Season 10 is yet — let alone its title — but this photo does hint at the possibility of the FX anthology series exploring the world of mermaids or some other kind of sea creatures. Or, you know, it could just be about people that deal with a lot of weird and scary stuff at the beach.

Last month, Murphy revealed the Season 10 cast, which includes series newcomer Macaulay Culkin, as well as “AHS” alums Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson (as first reported by TheWrap), Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy revealed the cast via a video posted to Instagram, which slowly unveiled each name against the backdrop of waves crashing on a beach. The clip was set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.” Make of all that what you will in terms of what the theme and title of “AHS’s” tenth season might be.

Also Read: 13 TV Press Tour Takeaways: Goodbye 'Shameless,' 'Saul' and Hank Azaria's Apu - Hello 'LOTR' Cast, More 'AHS'

See Murphy’s post below.