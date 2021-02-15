ABC

ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Season 4 Premiere Ratings Drop From Last Year Despite Claudia Conway Audition

February 15, 2021

In case you’ve avoided all TV commercials for like a week (and congrats on that, by the way), Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia Conway auditioned for “American Idol” on Sunday during ABC’s Season 4 premiere. With a split vote, the teenager made it through to the next round — watch her appearance here.

“American Idol’s” fourth season on ABC started off with a 1.1 rating in the demo and 6.7 million viewers, good enough to lead the broadcast network to a victory among adults 18-49 but a dip from last year’s premiere, which drew a 1.5 and 8 million viewers. CBS topped Sunday’s primetime in terms of total-viewer averages, however.

