Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Rallies With Hollywood Week, But NBC Wins Another Monday

“The Voice” is still broadcast TV’s marquee singing competition

| March 24, 2020 @ 8:40 AM Last Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 9:01 AM
American Idol

ABC

“American Idol” took Hollywood by storm on Monday, but it wasn’t the highest-rated singing competition in tinsel town.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.7/7 and 9.5 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and in viewers with 6.9 million. “American Idol” from 8 to 10 earned a 1.4/6 and 7 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 1.1/5 and 6.8 million viewers.

Compare those Nielsen numbers for “Idol” with Sunday night here and with last Monday here.

Also Read: Ratings: Univision Bests Fox, but 'American Idol' Leads ABC to Sunday Victory

Fox was third in ratings with a 1.1/5 and in viewers with 5.3 million. At 8, “9-1-1” put up a 1.3/6 and 6.9 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 received a 0.8/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo all tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 4.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 962,000. “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “Roswell, New Mexico” got a 0.2/1 and 850,000 viewers.

Deaths, births, slow-cookers — where does it end?!?

Four seasons into "This Is Us" and the only thing fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 4 finale tonight, Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

View In Gallery

