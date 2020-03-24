Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Rallies With Hollywood Week, But NBC Wins Another Monday

“American Idol” took Hollywood by storm on Monday, but it wasn’t the highest-rated singing competition in tinsel town.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.4 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.7/7 and 9.5 million viewers. At 10, “Manifest” had a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and in viewers with 6.9 million. “American Idol” from 8 to 10 earned a 1.4/6 and 7 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 1.1/5 and 6.8 million viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 1.1/5 and in viewers with 5.3 million. At 8, “9-1-1” put up a 1.3/6 and 6.9 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 received a 0.8/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo all tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 4.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.3 million.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 962,000. “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9, “Roswell, New Mexico” got a 0.2/1 and 850,000 viewers.