NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, State Investigation Finds

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed he sexually harassed multiple women.

In doing so, she said, Cuomo broke state and federal law as he created “a hostile work environment.” James also announced that her office found Cuomo retaliated against a former employee who accused him of harassment.

The months-long probe began after former staffers spoke out against the Democratic governor earlier this year. He said in March he would not step down and denied any wrongdoing, though he apologized for making any women in his office feel uncomfortable.

Cuomo was grilled for 11 hours in connection to the investigation last month, according to the New York Times.

Top Democrats began calling on the governor to resign in March and he rebuked them. The accusations of harassment came as he was facing mounting criticism and an impending investigation into his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 crisis. The Justice Department ultimately decided at the end of July not to pursue an investigation into nursing home deaths.