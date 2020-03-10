Annapurna Signs Game Publishing Deal With Developer Simogo

Video game publisher Annapurna Interactive began working with Swedish indie game developer Simogo last fall, but the two formalized their relationship Tuesday by inking a publishing contract.
The agreement will give Annapurna Interactive publishing rights to future Simogo titles. Simogo founders Simon Flesser and Magnus Gordon Gardebäck said in a blog post the partnership “means that we can do things that aren’t possible for us to make by ourselves. It also means that we can work even more regularly with the composers and artists we already love to work with.”
Simogo is based in Malmö, Sweden. Its most recent game is “Sayonara Wild Hearts,” which its creators describe as “euphoric music video dream about being awesome, riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph.”
It’s essentially a bright, first-person action game where the player is a female martial artist battling her way through a city in what appears to be one of the most extreme commutes ever. The game’s unique style gained recognition, winning a DICE Award for Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game on Feb. 13.
Simogo released “Sayonara Wild Hearts” in September on multiple gaming platforms including mobile, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
West Hollywood-based Annapurna Interactive, the gaming division of Annapurna Pictures film studio, was launched in 2016. It is known for publishing acclaimed space survival title “The Outer Wilds” in May 2019 alongside game developer Mobius Digital. Annapurna Interactive prefers to develop indie games with unique storylines and visuals, so it makes sense the studio is tapping Simogo for future content.
Annapurna did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Voice,' Hollywood Hits the Jackpot at Global Gaming Expo (Photos)
Whether you go to Las Vegas specifically to gamble or not, you've probably played a few slots machines --and you might stop when you see a game that features your favorite TV show. At this year's Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, the gaming companies dealt out plenty of fresh Hollywood-themed games.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
The slot machine world's prayers have been answered: a Madonna-themed game is in the works at Aristocrat Technologies. You'll soon be able to be a material girl with this slot experience that focuses on Madonna's career during the 1980s.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
"Wheel of Fortune" has given out more than $200 million in prizes over the years, but if you're really looking to make bank on the game, head to Las Vegas. The "Wheel of Fortune" slot machines have given out $3 billion in cash, and have made 1,000 people millionaires.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
"Westworld" fans, rejoice: you're getting a slot machine that will be an "immersive experience," says Jon Hanlin, vice president of commercial strategy for gaming operations at Aristocrat. The release of this machine will coincide with the premiere of Season 2. Aristocrat was excited to create a "Westworld" machine because the show had the most-watched first season of an HBO original series.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
Hopefully, a win at this slot will have you saying more than "yadda yadda yadda"... Not that there's anything wrong with that...
Itay Hod/TheWrap
Winter might be here, but that's not keeping a new "Game of Thrones" slot machine from arriving in Vegas. The newest "GOT" slot will be based off of Seasons 4 and 5 and have a vibrating, surround-sound chair.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
The "Deal or No Deal: Poker Special" will feature a digital, suitcase-holding model to guide you through the game. It will be released in early 2018.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
If you love '80s video games, you'll eat up this new slot game. Darion Lowenstein of Gamblit Gaming told TheWrap that the first Pac-Man Slot game, "Pac- Man Battle Casino," will be skill-based.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
After trying your hand at "The Voice"-themed slot game, you might just be confident enough for a mic drop.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
Fans of "The Voice" can also play on a slot machine featuring coach Blake Shelton solo. One of the prizes for playing this game is a guitar signed by the country music star -- and no, the ax won't come out of the slot, but it will get sent to your home.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
Experience your very own "Casino Royale" with the latest James Bond slot machine.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
While we're sadly not getting a third movie from the franchise, you can expect to see a new slot machine in the Vegas casinos. The "Sex and the City"- themed slot machine remains one of Vegas' most popular.
Itay Hod/TheWrap
