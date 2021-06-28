NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Casts Harry Connick Jr as Daddy Warbucks

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has cast Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie, the broadcast network revealed Monday.

Connick will star opposite Taraji P. Henson as the devious Miss Hannigan. Per NBC, “The deliciously diametric characters vie for Annie’s affection and will lead a cast guaranteed to shine like the top of the Chrysler Building!” A nationwide search is currently underway to find the actress who will play Annie herself.

The broadcast network’s live production of the beloved Tony-winning musical, which is inspired by the classic comic strip that first appeared in 1924, will air Thursday, Dec. 2.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie Live!’ and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” Connick said. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn’t come at a better time.”

“Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry’s immense skill set as a multi-talented performer,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can’t wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of ‘Annie.’”

Executive producer Robert Greenblatt added: “We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He’s a true entertainer who sings — and dances — with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson‘s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!”

“Annie Live!” will be executive produced by Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Paul Tazewell will design costumes. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

