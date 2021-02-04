Anthony Hopkins to Receive Career Achievement Award at PSIFF

Anthony Hopkins will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his work in “The Father,” the festival announced on Thursday.

“Anthony Hopkins is one of the greatest and most respected actors of his generation, who has brought to the screen so many memorable performances from The Silence of the Lambs, The Remains of the Day, The Two Popes, Westworld and so many more. In The Father, Hopkins gives an outstanding emotional performance, his best in years, as an 80-year-old father whose grip on reality is unravelling,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement to TheWrap. “It is our honor to present the Career Achievement Award to the legendary Anthony Hopkins.”

Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.

In the touching drama “The Father,” Anthony Hopkins plays a man who is slipping into dementia, with moments of clarity and moments of hallucination.

Hopkins joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Leslie Odom Jr. (Spotlight Award, Actor), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award), Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Vanguard Award).

The Festival and Film Awards Gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances and Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on February 11th and February 25th.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala will return in 2022.