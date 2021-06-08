Antonia Thomas Exits ‘The Good Doctor’

Antonia Thomas exited “The Good Doctor” on Monday’s Season 4 finale, which saw the departure of her character, Dr. Claire Brown.

Thomas, who has been with the ABC medical drama since it premiered in 2017, told Deadline Monday, “It was a really, really difficult decision, and leaving, I have to say, is a bittersweet thing for me because the last four years have been absolutely incredible.”

Representatives for Thomas and ABC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Tuesday.

More to come…