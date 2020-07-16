Apple Orders Thriller Series ‘Echo 3’ From ‘Hurt Locker’ Writer Mark Boal

Apple TV+ has ordered a new action-thriller series called “Echo 3” from “The Hurt Locker” writer Mark Boal, the streaming service said Thursday.

Based on the Keshet Broadcasting series “When Heroes Fly,” which was created by Omri Givon and inspired by Amir Gutfreund’s novel of the same name, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough, “a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family,” per Apple’s description. “When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”

Boal will serve as showrunner alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch (“Berlin Station,” “House of Cards”)”. The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

