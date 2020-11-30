Go Pro Today

Did Arizona’s Governor Just Hang Up on Trump While Certifying Biden’s Victory? (Video)

New president, who dis

| November 30, 2020 @ 6:23 PM
Did Arizona's Governor Just Hang Up on Trump While Certifying Biden's Victory? (Video)

Getty Images

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s phone starting ringing while he was certifying the state’s presidential election results on Monday morning, and his very unique ringtone might just have identified the caller as Donald Trump.

Back in July, Ducey told reporters that he set his ringtone for calls from the White House to “Hail to the Chief” by composer James Sanderson so that he never misses a call from Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

Now take a wild guess as to which song was playing before Ducey quickly silenced it in the middle of certifying Joe Biden’s victory on Monday.

Also Read: National Review Slams Trump's 'Disgraceful' and 'Petulant Refusal' to Accept Election Loss

In the video below, posted to Twitter by Phoenix, Arizona’s 12 News reporter Brahm Resnik, Ducey reaches into his jacket pocket and quickly silences his phone as it plays “Hail to the Chief,” which can be heard very faintly at around the 7-second mark.

Trump has been very vocal about his baseless claims that the election was “rigged” and rife with voter fraud despite a clear lack of evidence to back him up — even his own lawyers have disagreed with the term “fraud” in court. Trump has also gone so far as to invite Republican lawmakers to the White House from the swing state of Michigan, presumably with the intent of convincing them to flip the vote in his favor despite his loss to Biden by a significant margin.

Here’s hoping that Ducey will finally be the one to break the news to him.

Also Read: Joy Behar Jokes 'Body Snatchers Have Gotten to Maria Bartiromo' After Trump Interview (Video)

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Hollywood's notable deaths of 2020 Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera (Getty Images)
  • david stern
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • Robert Conrad
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Caroline Flack
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • kenny rogers
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Danny Hicks Evil Dead 2
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Earl Cameron Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Mary Kay Letourneau ABC News
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • galyn gorg robocop 2 Orion Pictures
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Peter Green Fleetwood Mac Getty Images
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • robert trump Getty
  • Justin Townes Earle Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Cliff Robinson Getty Images
  • kevin dobson Getty Images
  • Bruce Williamson The Temptations Getty Images
  • diana rigg olenna tyrell
  • ruth bader ginsburg supreme courtruth bader ginsburg supreme court
  • michael lonsdale Getty Images
  • Jackie Stallone Getty Images
  • Helen Reddy
  • Eddie Van Halen
  • Whitey Ford Getty Images
  • Rhonda Fleming obit
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Conchata Ferrell Getty Images
  • Sid Hartman obit KARE11
  • James Randi Getty Images
  • Tony Lewis
  • Marge Champion Getty Images
  • William Blinn Getty Images
  • Tracy Smothers
  • sean connery darby o'gill Disney
  • eddie hassell Getty Images
  • alex trebek
  • Bobby Brown Jr
  • Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dies at 93
  • bill murray ed murray
  • david prowse darth vader
1 of 117

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content