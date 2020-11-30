Did Arizona’s Governor Just Hang Up on Trump While Certifying Biden’s Victory? (Video)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s phone starting ringing while he was certifying the state’s presidential election results on Monday morning, and his very unique ringtone might just have identified the caller as Donald Trump.

Back in July, Ducey told reporters that he set his ringtone for calls from the White House to “Hail to the Chief” by composer James Sanderson so that he never misses a call from Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

Now take a wild guess as to which song was playing before Ducey quickly silenced it in the middle of certifying Joe Biden’s victory on Monday.

In the video below, posted to Twitter by Phoenix, Arizona’s 12 News reporter Brahm Resnik, Ducey reaches into his jacket pocket and quickly silences his phone as it plays “Hail to the Chief,” which can be heard very faintly at around the 7-second mark.

Trump has been very vocal about his baseless claims that the election was “rigged” and rife with voter fraud despite a clear lack of evidence to back him up — even his own lawyers have disagreed with the term “fraud” in court. Trump has also gone so far as to invite Republican lawmakers to the White House from the swing state of Michigan, presumably with the intent of convincing them to flip the vote in his favor despite his loss to Biden by a significant margin.

Here’s hoping that Ducey will finally be the one to break the news to him.

HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to "Hail to The Chief" so he wouldn't miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona's election? (7 secs in) pic.twitter.com/bzBGpfSIDf — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 30, 2020