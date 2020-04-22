AT&T Q1 Earnings Decline, WarnerMedia Parent Blames Coronavirus

AT&T reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, when the WarnerMedia parent company reported it had just missed on earnings estimates, blaming impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street had forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents on $44.21 billion in revenue, according to an analyst consensus compiled by Yahoo Finance. AT&T actually reported EPS of 84 cents on $42.8 billion of revenue.

With adjustments for COVID-19 impact, AT&T says it would have reported EPS of 89 cents.

“The COVID pandemic had a 5 cents per share impact on our first quarter. Without it, the quarter was about what we expected — strong wireless numbers that covered the HBO Max investment, and produced stable EBITDA and EBITDA margins,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement accompanying the financial results.

“We have a strong cash position, a strong balance sheet, and our core businesses are solid and continue to generate good free cash flow — even in today’s environment. In light of the pandemic’s economic impact, we’ve already adjusted our capital allocation plans and suspended all share retirements,” Stephenson said. “As a result, we’re able to continue investing in critical growth areas like 5G, broadband and HBO Max, while maintaining our dividend commitment and paying down debt.”

Shares of AT&T stock (T) closed Tuesday at $29.87. The U.S. stock markets reopen for their regular trading day at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Ahead of AT&T’s first-quarter results reveal today, WarnerMedia announced yesterday that its long-awaited streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27 and revealed the lineup of original titles that will debut with the platform, which readers can find here.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month, the same price as an HBO-only subscription. The price makes HBO Max among the most expensive streaming services, when compared to Netflix, Hulu and fellow newcomers like Peacock, Quibi, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

WarnerMedia’s SVOD will be free of charge to AT&T and Charter customers who already subscribe to HBO either through a pay-TV subscription or digital via HBO Now. Those who subscribe to AT&T’s highest-tier wireless, video and internet plans will also have HBO Max included. Additionally, all other AT&T customers will get anywhere between one and 12 months free, depending on their plan.

AT&T executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter in greater detail.

