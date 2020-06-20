For Aunjanue Ellis, it’s not an understatement to say that playing Mattie Moss Clark in the Lifetime movie “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” was the role of a lifetime (no pun intended).

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Lifetime, host Sharon Waxman talked to Ellis about the part and it turns out that she’s been a fan of Clark since her childhood.

“Well, Dr. Mattie was introduced to me by my elementary school best friend,” Ellis explained. “Tracy would go to these workshops that Dr. Mattie would hold all over the world. So Tracy would go to the workshops that she would have and she would come back just telling these stories. She’s spinning these yarns about Dr. Mattie. And so that was my first introduction to them at all. Before I knew who the Clark Sisters were, I knew who Dr. Mattie was.”

Aunjanue Ellis continued, “So Dr. Mattie, to me, was my Cinderella. She was my Snow White and I just had to color in the detail.”

