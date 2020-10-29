Awkwafina and Sandra Oh will portray sisters in a comedy for Netflix that will be written by the woman behind the upcoming “Hocus Pocus” sequel and produced by Will Ferrell.

The untitled film is about a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train wreck of a sister vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream: to be a contestant on her favorite game show.

Jen D’Angelo, who is writing the “Hocus Pocus” sequel for Disney+ and is a co-executive producer on the NBC series “The Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson, is writing the screenplay.

Also Read: Amazon Picks Up Awkwafina and Karen Gillan Action Comedy 'Shelly'

Ferrell will produce with Jessica Elbaum for their Gloria Sanchez banner, as will Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. D’Angelo; Awkwafina and Oh will also all produce.

Awkwafina and Oh are both Golden Globe winners, with Oh becoming the first Asian woman to win for Lead Actress in a dramatic series dating back to 1980, and Awkwafina becoming the first Asian woman to ever win Lead Actress for a film. And their affection for one another runs deep. Awkwafina in fact portrayed Oh in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch back in 2018, and Oh wrote Awkwafina’s tribute in 2019 for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

Awkwafina will next be seen in “Breaking News in Yuba County” with Allison Janney, the Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” She is represented by UTA, Artists First, attorney Isaac Dunham and Kovert Creative.

Also Read: Sandra Oh Guesses Which of These Ridiculous Inventions Are Canadian (Video)

Oh lends her voice to the Netflix animated film “Over the Moon” and will return to her Golden Globe winning role in “Killing Eve.” She is represented by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, imPRint PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.

D’Angelo was also an on-set writer for Skydance’s sci-fi “The Tomorrow War,” and her other credits include “Solar Opposites” on Hulu, “Workaholics,” “The Millers” and “Cougar Town.”