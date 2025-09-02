‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Spencer and Jess Take a Walk Down Memory Lane in Finale First Look | Exclusive Clip

It’s almost the end of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, and longstanding couple Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards are taking a walk down memory lane of their time in paradise.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s finale shared with TheWrap, Conley takes Edwards down to the beach and shares his plan to reminisce on their journey together in Costa Rica.

“As you know, every morning on my run, I’ve been gathering shells, so I gathered all the shells here and I wanted to give back to the place that has given us so much,” Conley said in the video. “Every time we throw a shell back into the ocean, talk about something that has happened here.”

Conley kicked off the activity by throwing a shell in memory of Huey the iguana, whom the pair never saw again. “Hope he’s doing well,” he said.

Edwards went next, explaining her “first shell is to you just sweeping me off my feet.”

“I’ve already won so much and I’m just so grateful for you and I love you,” Conley said to Edwards, who responded back, “I love you.”

“Spencer is perfect,” Edwards said in her talking head. “I feel so lucky”

Conley and Edwards are among the five remaining couples still in the running to win the $500,000 cash prize in the finale. After last week saw the elimination of Jonathon Johnson and Lea Cayanan, the additional remaining couples include Andrew Spencer and Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown and Jeremy Simon, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss as well as Keith Gordon and Kathy Swarts, the last “Golden” couple.

With eliminated contestants from the season coming back for the finale, it’s unclear how “Bachelor in Paradise” will pick its winning couple, but a glimpse at the finale sees the couples being tested as they choice between love or money.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.