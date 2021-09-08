Bachelor in Paradise

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Heats Up in Ratings

by | September 8, 2021 @ 9:22 AM

But it’s not enough for ABC to topple NBC on Tuesday

Turns out, “Bachelor in Paradise” was just warming up. Last night, the ABC dating competition jumped two-tenths of a Nielsen ratings point from the previous week.

“BiP” tied NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday in the key demo of adults 18-49. “AGT” easily topped total viewers, however, and a better performance from NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” vs. ABC’s “The Ultimate Surfer” provided primetime with one clear winner — in the earliest-available ratings data, at least.

