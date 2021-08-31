Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Slips, but ABC Still Tops Monday’s Ratings

by | August 31, 2021 @ 9:14 AM

”American Ninja Warrior“ delivers total-viewer victory for NBC

“Bachelor in Paradise” slipped a bit from last week, but ABC still topped Monday in ratings among adults 18-49. The Disney-owned broadcast network settled for third place in terms of total viewers, however, behind the winner (by that metric) NBC and CBS, which averaged just 35,000 more primetime viewers than ABC.

Of course, these are the earliest-available Nielsen numbers, which are subject to adjustment. Still, CBS has to be pretty pleased with a second-place finish in viewers — especially considering it only aired reruns. Execs there are not going to be high-fiving over a fourth-place ranking in the key ratings demo, repeats or not.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ryan reynolds free guy dwayne johnson emily blunt jungle cruise

With ‘Free Guy’ and ‘Jungle Cruise,’ Disney Is Winning Both Sides of the Debate Over Hybrid Film Releases
CBS Mornings

‘CBS This Morning’ Rebrands: Will New Name, Co-Host and Studio Bring More Viewers? | Analysis
The Walking Dead

Why AMC Networks’ Post-Josh Sapan Future May Mean Acquisition | Analysis
Tokyo Paralympics Games

Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday Gold With Tokyo Paralympics and Preseason NFL
WrapPRO Rountable Screenshot-Rotten Tomatoese

WrapPRO Roundtable: Has Rotten Tomatoes Democratized Film Criticism – or Killed All Nuance?
summer tv shows broadcast viewership

7 Broadcast TV Shows Are Actually Up in Viewers This Summer
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops a Pretty Bland Thursday
Time's Up Tina Tchen Roberta Kaplan

Meltdown at Time’s Up as Tina Tchen Resigns: Can the Nonprofit Survive? | Analysis
cinemacon

How Movie Theater Owners Are ‘Learning to Live With COVID': A Report From CinemaCon
masterchef

Ratings: 2-Hour ‘MasterChef’ Lifts Fox on Wednesday
rachel maddow

Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?