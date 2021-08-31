‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Slips, but ABC Still Tops Monday’s Ratings

”American Ninja Warrior“ delivers total-viewer victory for NBC

Of course, these are the earliest-available Nielsen numbers, which are subject to adjustment. Still, CBS has to be pretty pleased with a second-place finish in viewers — especially considering it only aired reruns. Execs there are not going to be high-fiving over a fourth-place ranking in the key ratings demo, repeats or not.

“Bachelor in Paradise” slipped a bit from last week , but ABC still topped Monday in ratings among adults 18-49. The Disney-owned broadcast network settled for third place in terms of total viewers, however, behind the winner (by that metric) NBC and CBS, which averaged just 35,000 more primetime viewers than ABC.

“Bachelor in Paradise” was Monday’s highest-rated show on broadcast’s primetime. “American Ninja Warrior” was America’s most-watched.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.61 million, according to preliminary numbers. “BiP” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” had a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and first in total viewers with 3.2 million. “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. At 10, “The Wall” got a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 1.7 million. “MasterChef” at 8 received a 0.6 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. “Housebroken” at 9 had a 0.3 rating and 977,000 total viewers. At 9:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.2 rating and 706,000 total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and second in total viewers with 2.65 million. Those repeats were, in order: “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Young Sheldon,” another “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 494,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 660,000 total viewers. At 9, “The Republic of Sarah” settled for a 0.0 rating and 329,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.